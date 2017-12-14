2017: the year in pharmacy

Against a backdrop of political inertia caused by a surprise general election and protracted Brexit negotiations, pharmacy has been grappling with some major issues of its own, including supervision of medicines supply, professional revalidation and decriminalisation of dispensing errors (see 2017: Pharmacy’s roller-coaster year). Antimicrobial resistance and integration of primary care services have also been high on pharmacy’s agenda, as has a consultation on government plans to take low-value medicines and cheaper, over-the-counter products off prescription. Track the main developments on these issues using our timeline above (click arrows at the top right of the main image to view in expanded mode).