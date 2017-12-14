Cookie policy: This site uses cookies (small files stored on your computer) to simplify and improve your experience of this website. Cookies are small text files stored on the device you are using to access this website. For more information please take a look at our terms and conditions. Some parts of the site may not work properly if you choose not to accept cookies.

Year in review

2017: the year in pharmacy

The Pharmaceutical Journal14 DEC 2017By Dawn Connelly
Dawn Connelly is an award-winnin features editor at the Pharmaceutical Journal. She has worked in both hospital and community pharmacy and has over 10 years of experience in pharmacy journalism. In 2015, Dawn took the Data Journalism prize for an impressive info-graphic charting The Ebola virus outbreak.

January 2017

Against a backdrop of political inertia caused by a surprise general election and protracted Brexit negotiations, pharmacy has been grappling with some major issues of its own, including supervision of medicines supply, professional revalidation and decriminalisation of dispensing errors (see 2017: Pharmacy’s roller-coaster year). Antimicrobial resistance and integration of primary care services have also been high on pharmacy’s agenda, as has a consultation on government plans to take low-value medicines and cheaper, over-the-counter products off prescription. Track the main developments on these issues using our timeline above (click arrows at the top right of the main image to view in expanded mode).

 

