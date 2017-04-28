Over-the-counter medicines
A breakdown of the over-the-counter medicines market in Britain in 2016
The over-the-counter medicines market grew by 2.3% during 2016 to reach £2.62bn.
Breakdown of OTC medicines by category
Trends in OTC products by category
Top 20 brands by sales
RB continued to dominate the branded OTC medicines market in 2016, with 6 products in the top 20 brands. Retailers’ own label products had an 18.7% share of the market.
|Category
|Rank 2016 (change and rank 2015)
|Brand name
|Sales 2016 (£m)
|Manufacturer
|-
|1(↔)
|Own label
|490.2
|n/a
|Pain relief
|2 (↔)
|Nurofen
|116.8
|RB
|Pain relief
|3 (↑4)
|Calpol
|66.3
|Johnson & Johnson
|Smoking cessation
|4 (↓3)
|Nicorette
|66.0
|Johnson & Johnson
|Cough, cold and sore throat
|5 (↔)
|Lemsip
|63.9
|RB
|Gastrointestinal
|6 (↔)
|Gaviscon
|62.0
|RB
|Pain relief
|7 (↑8)
|Solpadeine
|43.1
|Omega Pharma
|Pain relief
|8 (↑12)
|Voltarol
|39.3
|GSK
|Skin treatments
|9 (↓7)
|Canesten
|39.2
|Bayer
|Eye care treatment
|10 (↓9)
|Optrex
|39.1
|RB
|Cough, cold and sore throat
|11 (↓10)
|Benylin
|36.8
|Johnson & Johnson
|Skin treatments
|12 (↓11)
|E45
|35.5
|RB
|Cough, cold and sore throat
|13 (↑15)
|Sudafed
|34.4
|Johnson & Johnson
|Cough, cold and sore throat
|14 (↔)
|Strepsils
|34.4
|RB
|Gastrointestinal
|15 (↑17)
|Imodium
|32.7
|Johnson & Johnson
|Cough, cold and sore throat
|16 (↓13)
|Halls
|32.5
|Mondeléz International
|Smoking cessation
|17 (↓16)
|Nicotinell
|31.2
|GSK
|Gastrointestinal
|18 (↔)
|Rennie
|29.8
|Bayer
|Vitamins, minerals and anti-tiredness
|19 (↔)
|Seven Seas
|25.7
|Seven Seas
|Cough, cold and sore throat
|20 (↑21)
|Covonia
|23.8
|Thornton & Ross
Citation: The Pharmaceutical Journal DOI: 10.1211/PJ.2017.20202662
