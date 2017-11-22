Charting obesity
In the UK, the prevalence of obesity is continuing to grow, bringing with it a whole host of hidden diseases affecting a number of body systems — from cardiovascular to skeletal.
To view the full infographic, click here
Obesity in the UK and OECD nations
Source: Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD)
Cardiovascular system
Source: Obesity Action, NHS Digital
Digestive and skeletal systems
Source: Digestive system: Obesity Action, National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Cancer Institute; Skeletal system: Johns Hopkins Arthritis Center
Central nervous system
Source: Science Daily, Arch Gen Psychiatry 2010;67:227, Stroke 2010;41:e421
Respiratory system
Source: NHS Choices, Thorax 2008;63:651
Endocrine system
Source: Diabetes.co.uk, NHS Digital (2017), BMC Public Health 2009;9:16
Additional risks for women
Source: National Cancer Institute, NHS Choices
*Body mass index (BMI) is a surrogate marker of body fat which does not take account of factors such as age, sex, ethnicity, and muscle mass.
BMI: <18.5 = underweight; 18.5–24.9 = normal; 25.0–29.9 = overweight; 30.0–39.9 = obese.
