Cookie policy: This site uses cookies (small files stored on your computer) to simplify and improve your experience of this website. Cookies are small text files stored on the device you are using to access this website. For more information please take a look at our terms and conditions. Some parts of the site may not work properly if you choose not to accept cookies.

Join

Subscribe or Register

Existing user? Login

Osteoporosis: moving beyond bisphosphonates

The Pharmaceutical Journal23 NOV 2016By Dawn Connelly
Dawn Connelly

Dawn Connelly

Corresponding Author

Dawn Connelly is an award-winnin features editor at the Pharmaceutical Journal. She has worked in both hospital and community pharmacy and has over 10 years of experience in pharmacy journalism. In 2015, Dawn took the Data Journalism prize for an impressive info-graphic charting The Ebola virus outbreak.

Infographic showing burden, disorder and treatment of osteoporosis

Bisphosphonates are the mainstay of osteoporosis treatment but as more is elucidated about the underlying pathology of the condition, new drug targets are being investigated.

See the full infographic here

Infographic showing the prevalence and burden of osteoporosis

Prevalence and burden of osteoporosis

Osteoporosis is a relatively common disease, affecting more women than men. Disease burden is significant, particularly in older individuals, with osteoporotic fractures leading to reduced function and loss of independence.

Infographic showing the complexities of osteoporosis

A complex disorder

Osteoporosis is a complex disorder characterised by an imbalance in the bone remodelling process, which is governed by intricate interactions between various hormones, cytokines and a novel regulatory system. This imbalance leads to lower bone density, which culminates in bone fracture.

Treatment targets of osteoporosis

Treatment targets

Osteoporosis treatments target different processes within the bone remodelling cycle.

Graph showing treatments for osteoporosis and bisphosphonate usage

Osteoporosis treatments

Licensed treatments for osteoporosis reduce the risk of fractures, but are associated with various adverse effects — the risks and benefits should be weighed up for each patient. Several novel treatments are in the development pipeline.

References:

Sources: International Osteoporosis Foundation; National Osteoporosis Guideline Group; NHS Digital.

Graphics: Alisdair Macdonald (alisdairmacdonald.co.uk). 

Editorial advisers: Jon Tobias, Professor of Rheumatology, University of Bristol. Ebraheem Junaid, lead pharmacist medicines information, Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust. 

 

 

Citation: The Pharmaceutical Journal, Vol 297, No 7895, online | DOI: 10.1211/PJ.2016.20201978

Readers' comments (2)

Have your say

For commenting, please login or register as a user and agree to our Community Guidelines. You will be re-directed back to this page where you will have the ability to comment.

Log in Register

Recommended from Pharmaceutical Press

Search an extensive range of the world’s most trusted resources

Powered by MedicinesComplete

Top Stories

  • Print
  • Share
  • Comment
  • Save
  • Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF
  • Infographic showing the prevalence and burden of osteoporosis
  • Infographic showing the complexities of osteoporosis
  • Treatment targets of osteoporosis
  • Graph showing treatments for osteoporosis and bisphosphonate usage

Supplementary information

Related articles

Jobs you might like

Similar topics

Newsletter Sign-up

Want to keep up with the latest news, comment and CPD articles in pharmacy and science? Subscribe to our free alerts.