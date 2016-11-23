Osteoporosis: moving beyond bisphosphonates
Bisphosphonates are the mainstay of osteoporosis treatment but as more is elucidated about the underlying pathology of the condition, new drug targets are being investigated.
See the full infographic here
Prevalence and burden of osteoporosis
A complex disorder
Treatment targets
Osteoporosis treatments
Citation: The Pharmaceutical Journal DOI: 10.1211/PJ.2016.20201978
Have your say
For commenting, please login or register as a user and agree to our Community Guidelines. You will be re-directed back to this page where you will have the ability to comment.
Recommended from Pharmaceutical Press
- Previous
- Next
Pathology and Therapeutics for Pharmacists
An practical, integrated approach to the pathophysiological and pharmacotherapeutic principles underlying the treatment of disease.£50.00Buy now
FASTtrack: Pharmaceutics - Drug Delivery and Targeting
Pharmaceutics: Drug Delivery and Targeting systematically reviews important concepts for drug delivery systems and targeting of drugs.£22.99Buy now
Biological Therapeutics
An introduction to the treatment of disease using biological medicines derived from living plant and animal tissues.£29.99Buy now
Sampson's Textbook of Radiopharmacy
This well-established textbook provides specialised information on the use of radiopharmaceuticals in the detection and treatment of diseases.£74.99Buy now
Obesity Epidemic and Its Management (The)
The Obesity Epidemic and its Management explains the causes, dangers and treatments of obesity.£34.99Buy now
Martindale: The Complete Drug Reference
Martindale: The Complete Drug Reference provides reliable, unbiased and evaluated information on drugs and medicines used throughout the world.£550.00Buy now
Readers' comments (2)
Manuel Costa Manostaxx25 NOV 2016 23:01
Nice. Manostaxx
Unsuitable or offensive? Report this comment
Patrick Lee28 NOV 2016 15:10
I actually enjoyed reading this.
Unsuitable or offensive? Report this comment