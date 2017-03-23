Pharmacy organisations in the UK: a complicated web
Pharmacy is a diverse profession and this is reflected in the wide variety of organisations that can represent the interests of pharmacists, pharmacy owners, trainees and students.
Download the full print version of the infographic here
Organisational breakdown
The breakdown below untangles the web, showing who each organisation represents, how many members it has, its income (where disclosed), its stated purpose and who leads it.
Primary and Community Care Pharmacy Network
Academy of Pharmaceutical Sciences
Boots Pharmacists’ Association
Pharmacy Voice
National Pharmacy Association
Company Chemists’ Association
Guild of Healthcare Pharmacists
Royal Pharmaceutical Society
Pharmacists’ Defence Association
Primary Care Pharmacy Association
Pharmaceutical Services Negotiating Committee
Community Pharmacy Wales
Community Pharmacy Scotland
British Pharmaceutical Students’ Association
Association of Independent Multiple pharmacies
Other organisations
Many more organisations exist within pharmacy, performing a variety of roles in education, training, oversight and advocacy.
Regulators: General Pharmaceutical Council, Pharmaceutical Society of Northern Ireland
Clinical specialist groups: UK Clinical Pharmacy Association, British Oncology Pharmacy Association, HIV Pharmacy Association, Neonatal and Paediatric Pharmacists Group, UK Renal Pharmacy Group, Association of Supportive and Palliative Care Pharmacy, College of Mental Health Pharmacy, United Kingdom Radio Pharmacy Group, British Pharmaceutical Nutrition Group
Educational institutions: Wales Centre for Pharmacy Professional Education, College of Pharmacy Practice, Centre for Pharmacy Postgraduate Education, Health Education England, NHS Education for Scotland, Workforce, Education and Development Services
European organisations: European Association of Hospital Pharmacists, Pharmaceutical Group of the European Union, European Society of Clinical Pharmacy, European Association of Faculties of Pharmacy, European Industrial Pharmacists Group
Other: International Pharmaceutical Federation, All-Party Pharmacy Group, Association of Pharmacy Technicians UK
Citation: The Pharmaceutical Journal DOI: 10.1211/PJ.2017.20202503
Recommended from Pharmaceutical Press
- Previous
- Next
Hospital Pre-registration Pharmacist Training
A practical explanation for undergraduates and pre-registration trainees. Shows what to expect from a hospital pre-registration pharmacist training programme.
Introduction to Pharmaceutical Calculations
Introduction to Pharmaceutical Calculations is an essential study aid for pharmacy students. The book contains worked examples and sample questions and answers.£32.00Buy now
Remington Education: Drug Information and Literature Evaluation
Remington Education: Drug Information & Literature Evaluation teaches students how to effectively and efficiently locate and analyze up-to-date drug information and literature.£26.00Buy now
FASTtrack: Physical Pharmacy
A revision book for students giving bullet points of basic information on physical pharmacy. Includes memory maps, questions and answers to aid revision.
FASTtrack: Applied Pharmaceutical Practice
FASTtrack: Applied Pharmaceutical Practice guides student pharmacists and pharmacy technicians through the main stages of pharmaceutical dispensing.
FASTtrack: Pharmaceutical Compounding and Dispensing
FASTtrack: Pharmaceutical Compounding and Dispensing helps the student compounder to understand the key dosage forms in extemporaneous dispensing.
Have your say
For commenting, please login or register as a user and agree to our Community Guidelines. You will be re-directed back to this page where you will have the ability to comment.