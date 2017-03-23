Pharmacy organisations in the UK: a complicated web

Pharmacy is a diverse profession and this is reflected in the wide variety of organisations that can represent the interests of pharmacists, pharmacy owners, trainees and students.

Download the full print version of the infographic here

Show Fullscreen

Organisational breakdown

The breakdown below untangles the web, showing who each organisation represents, how many members it has, its income (where disclosed), its stated purpose and who leads it.

Show Fullscreen Primary and Community Care Pharmacy Network Members: 230

Income: £4,300 (2015)

Stated purpose: To represent pharmacists and pharmacy technicians who provide medicines management services to community health services in the UK

Leadership: Iben Altman (chair)

Show Fullscreen Academy of Pharmaceutical Sciences Members: 350

Income: Not disclosed

Stated purpose: UK-based professional body for scientists involved in research and development activities associated with medicines, medical devices and diagnostics

Leadership: Linda Hakes (chair)

Show Fullscreen Boots Pharmacists’ Association Members: 1,646

Income: £90,774 (2015)

Stated purpose: A trade union that supports Boots pharmacists throughout their careers at the company

Leadership: Paul Robinson (chief executive officer), Khuram Ahmad (chair)

Show Fullscreen Pharmacy Voice Pharmacy Voice (PV), whose members are the National Pharmacy Association (NPA), the Company Chemists’ Association and the Association of Independent Multiple pharmacies, is to disband after the NPA gave notice in 2016 that it wished to leave. The PV office will close in April 2017 and the organisation will be officially wound up over the summer.

Members: 3 trade associations representing some 11,000 pharmacies

Income: Not disclosed

Stated purpose: To represent community pharmacy in England with one, unified voice

Leadership: Rob Darracott (chief executive), Claire Ward (chair)

Show Fullscreen National Pharmacy Association Members: Approximately 3,500 owners representing over 6,500 pharmacies (number not available for print issue)

Income: >£13.0m (2015-2016)

Stated purpose: To support independent community pharmacies in the UK to succeed professionally and commercially for the benefit of their patients

Leadership: Ian Strachan (chair)

Show Fullscreen Company Chemists’ Association Members: 8

Income: Not disclosed

Stated purpose: To influence policy, support market development and represent its multiple pharmacy members

Leadership: Nanette Kerr (chief executive)

Show Fullscreen Guild of Healthcare Pharmacists Members: 4,483

Income: Membership fees paid to Unite

Stated purpose: To defend the interests of individual employed pharmacists working in hospitals, primary care and other healthcare institutions for both the NHS and commercial healthcare providers throughout the UK

Leadership: Vilma Gilis (president)

Show Fullscreen Royal Pharmaceutical Society Members: Over 46,000

Income: £20.7m (2015)

Stated purpose: To lead the profession of pharmacy in Great Britain to improve the public’s health and well-being

Leadership: Alex Mackinnon (interim chief executive officer), Martin Astbury (president)

Show Fullscreen Pharmacists’ Defence Association Members: Over 26,000

Income: Not disclosed

Stated purpose: To act upon and support the needs of individual pharmacists in the UK and, when necessary, defend their reputation; includes a trade union arm

Leadership: Tom Kirkbride (chief operating officer), Mark Koziol (chair)

Show Fullscreen Primary Care Pharmacy Association Members: 2,470

Income: Not disclosed

Stated purpose: To support pharmacists and pharmacy technicians in the UK with an interest in primary care

Leadership: Liz Butterfield (chair)

Show Fullscreen Pharmaceutical Services Negotiating Committee Represents: 11,700 pharmacies

Income: £3.4m (2015-2016)

Stated purpose: To represent NHS community pharmacy contractors in England and negotiate the NHS community pharmacy contractual framework with the government on members’ behalf

Leadership: Sue Sharpe (chief executive officer)

Show Fullscreen Community Pharmacy Wales Represents: 717 pharmacies

Income: Not disclosed

Stated purpose: To represent NHS community pharmacy contractors in Wales on all matters relating to community pharmacy based NHS services and negotiate the Welsh community pharmacy contractual framework

Leadership: Russell Goodway (chief executive), Phil Parry (chair)

Show Fullscreen Community Pharmacy Scotland Represents: 1,253 pharmacies

Income: £1.2m (2015-2016)

Stated purpose: To represent community pharmacy owners in Scotland and negotiate terms and conditions of service, and remuneration and reimbursement, with the Scottish government on their behalf

Leadership: Harry McQuillan (chief executive officer), Martin Green (chair)

Show Fullscreen British Pharmaceutical Students’ Association Members: 15,000

Income: Not disclosed

Stated purpose: To represent, educate and entertain pharmacy students and preregistration trainees in Great Britain; the official student organisation of the Royal Pharmaceutical Society

Leadership: Amit Parekh (president)

Show Fullscreen Association of Independent Multiple pharmacies Members: 132

Income: Not disclosed

Stated purpose: To promote, protect and support the business, political and professional interests of independent multiple companies through representation and negotiation

Leadership: Colin Baldwin (chief executive), Peter Cattee (chair)

Other organisations

Many more organisations exist within pharmacy, performing a variety of roles in education, training, oversight and advocacy.

Regulators: General Pharmaceutical Council, Pharmaceutical Society of Northern Ireland

Clinical specialist groups: UK Clinical Pharmacy Association, British Oncology Pharmacy Association, HIV Pharmacy Association, Neonatal and Paediatric Pharmacists Group, UK Renal Pharmacy Group, Association of Supportive and Palliative Care Pharmacy, College of Mental Health Pharmacy, United Kingdom Radio Pharmacy Group, British Pharmaceutical Nutrition Group

Educational institutions: Wales Centre for Pharmacy Professional Education, College of Pharmacy Practice, Centre for Pharmacy Postgraduate Education, Health Education England, NHS Education for Scotland, Workforce, Education and Development Services

European organisations: European Association of Hospital Pharmacists, Pharmaceutical Group of the European Union, European Society of Clinical Pharmacy, European Association of Faculties of Pharmacy, European Industrial Pharmacists Group

Other: International Pharmaceutical Federation, All-Party Pharmacy Group, Association of Pharmacy Technicians UK