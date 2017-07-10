Cookie policy: This site uses cookies (small files stored on your computer) to simplify and improve your experience of this website. Cookies are small text files stored on the device you are using to access this website. For more information please take a look at our terms and conditions. Some parts of the site may not work properly if you choose not to accept cookies.

Join

Subscribe or Register

Existing user? Login

Adjusting the dose of aspirin may reduce bleeding risk

The Pharmaceutical Journal10 JUL 2017By Gerald Alan Fox

Gerald Alan Fox

Corresponding Author

Dunstable, Bedforshire

Aspirin is a potent drug that is still widely prescribed since the days of Hippocrates in its willow bark tea form. Recently, it has been reported that older people are at high risk of gastric bleeds when taking low dose aspirin (The Pharmaceutical Journal 2017;298:327). Perhaps this is specifically related to dosage. Taking 75mg of aspirin daily certainly has risks. However, those could possibly be avoided with as much as 90% of aspirin’s efficacy retained after reviewing the researchers’ findings.

If it has not been done, I suggest a simple further analysis of the data. With no adjustment of dose to body weight it would not surprise me if most of the gastric haemorrhages occurred within smaller subjects with fewer statistically significant cases in larger people. If that proves to be the case then perhaps 25mg enteric-coated aspirin should be made available to facilitate doses tailored to body weight.

Gerald Alan Fox

Dunstable, Bedfordshire

 

Citation: The Pharmaceutical Journal, PJ June 2017 online, online | DOI: 10.1211/PJ.2017.20203045

Have your say

For commenting, please login or register as a user and agree to our Community Guidelines. You will be re-directed back to this page where you will have the ability to comment.

Log in Register

Recommended from Pharmaceutical Press

  • BNF and BNF for Children

    BNF and BNF for Children

    Now available as a 2 year print subscription to both the BNF and BNFC, ensuring you have the latest medicines information as it publishes and at a greatly reduced price.

    £250.00Buy now
  • BNF and BNF for Children

    BNF and BNF for Children

    Now available as a 1 year print subscription to both the BNF and BNFC, ensuring you have the latest medicines information as it publishes and at a greatly reduced price.

    £130.00Buy now
  • Nurse Prescribers' Formulary

    Nurse Prescribers' Formulary

    Essential reference for Community Practitioner Nurse Prescribers. Provides an overview of common conditions and details of medicines that may be prescribed.

    £17.99Buy now

Search an extensive range of the world’s most trusted resources

Powered by MedicinesComplete

Top Stories

  • Print
  • Share
  • Comment
  • Save
  • Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF

Related articles

Similar topics

Newsletter Sign-up

Want to keep up with the latest news, comment and CPD articles in pharmacy and science? Subscribe to our free alerts.