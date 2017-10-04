Caroline Clarke - an "immense contribution to pharmacy"
I am writing to acknowledge the 42-year career span of my colleague, Caroline Clarke, who is soon to retire. I hope that this letter will inspire other members of our profession to attain the same dedication irrespective of what stage of their career they are at. She has never sought the limelight but her contribution to the profession of pharmacy has been immense.
She has been a dedicated pharmacist with over 25 years’ experience in community pharmacy including some experience as a hospital bank pharmacist, and 15 years as a practice-based pharmacist, long before this was identified as an area where pharmacists’ input could be so beneficial.
She was in one of the first cohorts of supplementary prescribers, converting to independent prescriber status as soon as the law allowed. She qualified as a pharmacist with special interest in elderly care in 2011, having worked as an older persons’ specialist pharmacist since December 2009.
She once told me that, from the age of 13, she desperately wanted a career as a pharmacist and she never took this privilege for granted. She has always strived to give something back to the profession that she has loved so dearly by mentoring and coaching young colleagues throughout their careers, and giving freely of her time and knowledge whenever help was needed.
In the early part of her career she worked as vice chairman, then as treasurer and ultimately as chairman of the Stourbridge branch of the Royal Pharmaceutical Society. She was the branch representative at a number of Royal Pharmaceutical Society annual meetings at Lambeth.
She has worked tirelessly for her profession and she has been a very inspirational figure in Dudley and the surrounding area. I think we could all learn a lot from her passion and diligence, and she will be sorely missed by all her colleagues and patients alike. I feel privileged to have worked with her.
Janine Barnes
Neurology Specialist Pharmacist
Citation: The Pharmaceutical Journal DOI: 10.1211/PJ.2017.20203672
Have your say
For commenting, please login or register as a user and agree to our Community Guidelines. You will be re-directed back to this page where you will have the ability to comment.
Recommended from Pharmaceutical Press
- Previous
- Next
Pharmacy and Medicines Law in Ireland
This practical textbook covers all aspects of current pharmacy and medicines law in Ireland.£39.00Buy now
Introduction to Renal Therapeutics
Introduction to Renal Therapeutics covers all aspects of drug use in renal failure. Shows the role of the pharmacist in patient care for chronic kidney disease.£37.00Buy now
Clarke's Analysis of Drugs and Poisons
Clarke's Analysis of Drugs and Poisons is the definitive reference source of analytical data for drugs and poisons.£520.00Buy now
Clarke's Analytical Forensic Toxicology
All the drugs and poisons that you are most likely to encounter in forensic toxicology. Focuses on collection, extraction and analysis.£63.00Buy now
Dale and Appelbe's Pharmacy and Medicines Law
This new edition of Dale and Appelbe's Pharmacy and Medicines Law is the definitive guide to law and ethics for pharmacy practice in the UK. It covers law and professional regulation and is firmly established as the definitive student textbook and reference work on this subject in the UK. Fully updated to include changes to pharmacy laws and regulation.£55.00Buy now
Remington Education: Physical Pharmacy
Remington Education: Physical Pharmacy provides a simple, concise view of the concepts and applications of physical pharmacy.£37.00Buy now
Readers' comments (1)
Ronald Pate8 OCT 2017 16:57
Well said Janine and a perspective on her career I am happy to endorse. Enjoy retirement Caroline.
Ron Pate
Unsuitable or offensive? Report this comment