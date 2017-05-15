Chief pharmaceutical officer of England ought to be congratulated
From Graham Phillips’s letter about his attendance at the ‘Quality for patients: pharmacy practice now and in the future’ conference (The Pharmaceutical Journal 2017;298:234), I thought he was going to report on the conference but all he offered was a rant at the chief pharmaceutical officer (CPO) for England for, in his view, inadequate praise of community pharmacy.
The CPO for England is well able to defend himself and I note The Pharmaceutical Journal offered Keith Ridge the opportunity but civil servants rightly avoid public professional spats and are limited in what they can and cannot say publicly, particularly at general election time.
It is easy to offer criticism but this should be professional, constructive and courteous, particularly in such challenging and turbulent times. Disappointingly, Phillips failed to offer any evidence of widespread successes in community pharmacy that sit well with the title of this conference, only criticism of (and some rudeness towards) the CPO. I was under the impression that unprofessional behaviour towards or about a colleague was at best frowned upon by our profession. Phillips’s letter certainly skirts with this.
I would draw readers attention to another letter published recently (The Pharmaceutical Journal online, 11 April 2017). This talks of collaboration to achieve cross sector success and highlights the achievement of the CPO in raising the profile of the medicines agenda in NHS England’s ‘Five year forward view’ (the same applies to a number of other NHS England and Department of Health documents).
No one should underestimate the difficulty in getting such profile in government documents against many competing NHS priorities and we should celebrate the resulting opportunity for pharmacy. The scale of pharmacist posts announced for employment in GP surgeries is such an example and is as much a wake up to our profession to get involved in clinical activity as it was to the GP community and public of the role our profession can offer.
The CPO should therefore be congratulated for his successes in the current hostile NHS financial climate and we should be looking forward not backwards. We as members of our profession should be seizing and exploiting the opportunities before us and be shouting about them, not involving ourselves in backstabbing our professional leaders who have fought and succeeded in getting these opportunities for us. Time to be more professional and collaborative I think.
Ron G Pate
Stourbridge,
West Midlands
Citation: The Pharmaceutical Journal DOI: 10.1211/PJ.2017.20202769
Recommended from Pharmaceutical Press
- Previous
- Next
Introduction to Pharmaceutical Calculations and Pharmaceutical Calculations Workbook
Special package price for Introduction to Pharmaceutical Calculations together with its companion workbook, containing practice calculations with answers.£44.00Buy now
FASTtrack: Applied Pharmaceutical Practice
FASTtrack: Applied Pharmaceutical Practice guides student pharmacists and pharmacy technicians through the main stages of pharmaceutical dispensing.
Introduction to Pharmaceutical Calculations
Introduction to Pharmaceutical Calculations is an essential study aid for pharmacy students. The book contains worked examples and sample questions and answers.£32.00Buy now
FASTtrack: Pharmaceutics - Dosage Form and Design
FASTtrack: Pharmaceutics – Dosage Form and Design removes the complexity from the major dosage forms that are commonly encountered by pharmacists in professional practice.
Remington Education: Pharmaceutics
Case studies and MCQs explaining the pharmaceutics behind drug delivery.£32.00Buy now
FASTtrack: Pharmaceutics - Drug Delivery and Targeting
Pharmaceutics: Drug Delivery and Targeting systematically reviews important concepts for drug delivery systems and targeting of drugs.
Have your say
For commenting, please login or register as a user and agree to our Community Guidelines. You will be re-directed back to this page where you will have the ability to comment.