Closing my consultancy and leaving pharmacy practice
I am writing to make known my intention to close my consultancy, Wingfield Works, and leave active pharmacy practice at the end of 2017.
I am delighted to see that the legislation offering defences to strict criminal liability for hapless community pharmacists making an honest mistake in dispensing might just materialise before I properly retire. I was beginning to think it might not happen before I die! It’s only taken 17 years; the Crown Prosecution Service ‘discovered’ the Section 64 offence with the peppermint water case of 2000. Before then, the Royal Pharmaceutical Society (RPS; then known as the Royal Pharmaceutical Society of Great Britain) quite correctly never considered invoking it in circumstances for which it was never intended.
For the last 10 years, post-‘official’-retirement, I have enjoyed the challenge of engaging with clients both within and outside of pharmacy to teach, explore and occasionally clarify matters of law and ethics applied to pharmacy practice. I want to say ‘thank you’ to all the many colleagues and supporters who have made my time in pharmacy so rewarding, and encourage others to consider combining law and pharmacy studies as a great niche for a fulfilling — and profitable — career option. I do not envy my community colleagues who seem to be continually and woefully undervalued by officialdom and politicians and can only hope that this will improve.
For now, I remain in my honorary chair at the University of Nottingham; I shall stay as a retired member of the RPS (only £73 per annum, a bargain!); and I shall continue to support the activities of the Pharmacy Law and Ethics Association (PLEA), which I founded some 20 years ago. Several members of PLEA are taking over the law and ethics textbooks and the academic specialisms that I have championed, and I look forward to letting others take the strain. Pharmacy is a great profession and I am grateful to have been part of it.
Joy Wingfield
Honorary Professor of Pharmacy Law and Ethics
University of Nottingham
Citation: The Pharmaceutical Journal DOI: 10.1211/PJ.2017.20203956
Have your say
For commenting, please login or register as a user and agree to our Community Guidelines. You will be re-directed back to this page where you will have the ability to comment.
Recommended from Pharmaceutical Press
- Previous
- Next
Further MCQs in Pharmacy Practice
Further MCQs in Pharmacy Practice contains 600 practice-oriented pharmacy exam questions. Includes both open- and closed-book sections.£29.00Buy now
Foundation in Pharmacy Practice
A practical and succinct overview of the principal pharmacy practice topics, for new pharmacy students.£32.00Buy now
FASTtrack: Law and Ethics in Pharmacy Practice
FASTtrack: Law and Ethics in Pharmacy Practice covers key legislation affecting pharmacy and the pharmacist practitioner.£24.00Buy now
Dale and Appelbe's Pharmacy and Medicines Law
This new edition of Dale and Appelbe's Pharmacy and Medicines Law is the definitive guide to law and ethics for pharmacy practice in the UK. It covers law and professional regulation and is firmly established as the definitive student textbook and reference work on this subject in the UK. Fully updated to include changes to pharmacy laws and regulation.£55.00Buy now
Social and Cognitive Pharmacy
Social and Cognitive Pharmacy is a practical handbook for learning and teaching sociology and psychology, and applying this to pharmacy practice.£32.00Buy now
Financial Analysis in Pharmacy Practice
An introduction to the basics of accounting and financial management. Applies these principles to pharmacy practice.£37.00Buy now
Readers' comments (1)
Nicholas Hunter17 NOV 2017 18:46
Good luck Joy, and thank you. I first met you in the 80's as one of my lecturers at the University of Bath. Our paths then crossed at Boots and latterly around Nottingham in my roll as LPC Chief Officer. It has been inspirational to know you.
Unsuitable or offensive? Report this comment