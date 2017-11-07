Cookie policy: This site uses cookies (small files stored on your computer) to simplify and improve your experience of this website. Cookies are small text files stored on the device you are using to access this website. For more information please take a look at our terms and conditions. Some parts of the site may not work properly if you choose not to accept cookies.

GP–pharmacist relationship working well

The Pharmaceutical Journal7 NOV 2017

I have been rereading October’s editorial: Fighting over patients… (http://www.pharmaceutical-journal.com/opinion/editorial/fighting-over-patients-is-bad-for-gppharmacy-relations/20203786.article).

I inform surgeries every time I vaccinate a patient. Most of our local surgeries have combined to make two super surgeries, and where one practice has no ability to accept notifications, I send them to another affiliated surgery. This works very well and we have a very good relationship with all of them. We also send electronic prescription requests and medicine use review (MUR) and new medicines service (NMS) feedback forms, as well as varenicline requests for our stop-smoking service.

Andrew Paxton

Citation: The Pharmaceutical Journal, PJ November 2017 online, online | DOI: 10.1211/PJ.2017.20203886

