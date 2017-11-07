GP–pharmacist relationship working well

I have been rereading October’s editorial: Fighting over patients… (http://www.pharmaceutical-journal.com/opinion/editorial/fighting-over-patients-is-bad-for-gppharmacy-relations/20203786.article).

I inform surgeries every time I vaccinate a patient. Most of our local surgeries have combined to make two super surgeries, and where one practice has no ability to accept notifications, I send them to another affiliated surgery. This works very well and we have a very good relationship with all of them. We also send electronic prescription requests and medicine use review (MUR) and new medicines service (NMS) feedback forms, as well as varenicline requests for our stop-smoking service.

Andrew Paxton