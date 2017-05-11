Have you voted yet?

In the heat of general election fever, it would be easy to get voter fatigue. But the Royal Pharmaceutical Society (RPS) national pharmacy board elections closing on 26 May 2017 could determine the future direction of the RPS. Successful candidates will hold the post for three years, and with the current pace of healthcare change, this is a crucial decision for our profession, so make your vote count! Nothing will change if you do not do anything differently, so vote for someone passionate about making the Society meaningful to you and committed to getting your voice heard.

Jane Devenish

Election Candidate, English Pharmacy Board, Royal Pharmaceutical Society