Cookie policy: This site uses cookies (small files stored on your computer) to simplify and improve your experience of this website. Cookies are small text files stored on the device you are using to access this website. For more information please take a look at our terms and conditions. Some parts of the site may not work properly if you choose not to accept cookies.

Join

Subscribe or Register

Existing user? Login

Have you voted yet?

The Pharmaceutical Journal11 MAY 2017By Jane Devenish

Jane Devenish

Corresponding Author

In the heat of general election fever, it would be easy to get voter fatigue. But the Royal Pharmaceutical Society (RPS) national pharmacy board elections closing on 26 May 2017 could determine the future direction of the RPS. Successful candidates will hold the post for three years, and with the current pace of healthcare change, this is a crucial decision for our profession, so make your vote count! Nothing will change if you do not do anything differently, so vote for someone passionate about making the Society meaningful to you and committed to getting your voice heard.

Jane Devenish

Election Candidate, English Pharmacy Board, Royal Pharmaceutical Society

The candidate letters for the RPS national pharmacy board elections have not been edited by The Pharmaceutical Journal

Citation: The Pharmaceutical Journal, PJ May 2017 online, online | DOI: 10.1211/PJ.2017.20202750

Have your say

For commenting, please login or register as a user and agree to our Community Guidelines. You will be re-directed back to this page where you will have the ability to comment.

Log in Register

Recommended from Pharmaceutical Press

RPS publications

Pharmaceutical Press is the publishing division of the Royal Pharmaceutical Society, and is a leading provider of authoritative pharmaceutical information used throughout the world.

Visit rpharms.com

Search an extensive range of the world’s most trusted resources

Powered by MedicinesComplete

Top Stories

  • Print
  • Share
  • Comment
  • Save
  • Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF

Related articles

Similar topics

Newsletter Sign-up

Want to keep up with the latest news, comment and CPD articles in pharmacy and science? Subscribe to our free alerts.