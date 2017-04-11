Cookie policy: This site uses cookies (small files stored on your computer) to simplify and improve your experience of this website. Cookies are small text files stored on the device you are using to access this website. For more information please take a look at our terms and conditions. Some parts of the site may not work properly if you choose not to accept cookies.

Helping to better equip pharmacists from all backgrounds

The Pharmaceutical Journal11 APR 2017By Mahendra Patel

Mahendra Patel

Corresponding Author

Principal Enterprise Fellow in Pharmacy Practice - Reader Level University of Huddersfield Board Member of the Royal Pharmaceutical Society Royal Pharmaceutical Society Charter Award Winner 2016

It is vital as pharmacists we remain confident in practising to the highest standards at all times but also to be valued — more today than ever before.

In order for us to continue and advance in our clinical paths with unreserved conviction and purpose, I am determined to ensure there is an adequate range of trusted and reliable support in place for all our members and colleagues to access readily — irrespective of their geography. This involves colleagues being made aware of the tools and resources available to them. Also, through our Royal Pharmaceutical Society (RPS) to provide them with appropriate support in properly utilising the information.

It is amazing to see so much information, guidance and support out there but saddening to see it not being used. This is especially relating to pre-foundation and foundation years, continuing professional development, professional recognition with mentoring through the Faculty, engaging in research (across all sectors, including clinical trials pharmacists) as well as introducing and supporting access to various funding streams. The ultimate aim is to better equip pharmacists from all backgrounds and disciplines to positively embrace today’s world of challenge, change and innovation.

The RPS has recently made headlines by receiving international recognition within the world of health and social care by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE), England’s health technology assessment body. It has now been officially accredited by NICE for its processes for developing RPS Professional Standards – supporting pharmacists delivering services and care to patients and the public.

What does accreditation mean? The RPS can now add the NICE accreditation logo to any standards that have been developed using the accredited process, including the RPS Prescribing Competency Framework for all Prescribers (2016).

Moving forward, this could be extended to future standards and guidance developed using the accredited process. This is now assuring our members and colleagues, and organisations outside pharmacy, that, as pharmacists, we are using nationally accredited evidence-based guidance to support and inform our practice.

Our processes in supporting our members are now firmly recognised to be aligned to those of other royal colleges with the added assurance that our professional body is developing standards and guidance to the highest standards.

This is a genuine achievement of gold standard and one that we should all be proud of as members of the profession.

Mahendra Patel

Election Candidate, English Pharmacy Board, Royal Pharmaceutical Society

The candidate letters for the RPS national pharmacy board elections have not been edited by The Pharmaceutical Journal

Citation: The Pharmaceutical Journal, Vol 298, No 7900, online | DOI: 10.1211/PJ.2017.20202601

