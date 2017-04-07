Cookie policy: This site uses cookies (small files stored on your computer) to simplify and improve your experience of this website. Cookies are small text files stored on the device you are using to access this website. For more information please take a look at our terms and conditions. Some parts of the site may not work properly if you choose not to accept cookies.

Join

Subscribe or Register

Existing user? Login

Helping to develop our profession

The Pharmaceutical Journal7 APR 2017By Nadia Bukhari
Nadia Bukhari

Nadia Bukhari

Corresponding Author

Nadia Bukhari is a senior teaching fellow and pre-registration co-ordinator at UCL School of Pharmacy.

Having worked in community, hospital and academia, I understand the challenges the pharmacy profession faces, but there is a great opportunity for us to develop new ways of working to further enhance the profession.

Widespread engagement and understanding regarding the value of pharmacists is key and I have advocated the role of the pharmacist to the public via multiple media channels to raise awareness among the public that pharmacists are an essential part of patient care.

I have also been working with schools to further promote the profession as a career choice. My role as an adviser for the Commonwealth Pharmacist Association, which promotes and disseminates the pharmaceutical sciences throughout the Commonwealth, has allowed promotion of the role of pharmacists on a global level.

I have been actively involved with the development of preregistration pharmacists, and have authored books to help them through their education journey. Having listened to their learning needs, I founded and developed the hugely popular Royal Pharmaceutical Society preregistration courses. I attribute a large part of their success to the fact that I continuously draw on the expertise of pharmacists from all areas of practice to teach on the programme. By cultivating and supporting this multi-specialty team, I rapidly implement changes regarding preregistration training and assessment into the programme.

I strongly believe that ongoing development is an integral component of being a professional, and continue to mentor and develop pharmacists after qualification. My knowledge of pharmacist education at undergraduate and postgraduate level and of the workforce pressures we currently face, allows me to effectively understand the current challenges to, and opportunities for, our profession.

The RPS is working tirelessly to be the professional voice of pharmacy and to support the education and development of the profession. I wish to continue to support the great work it has been doing.

Being an elected member of the board, I want to be actively involved in discussions that set the vision for pharmacy and raise the profile of pharmacists among the public and the government. I am standing for election because I want to be a driver within the English Pharmacy Board, help develop our profession, and give it the prominence and exposure it deserves.

I want to have the opportunity to engage with the public, the profession and key stakeholders to champion the role of the pharmacist. As your board representative, I shall always strive to ensure that the strategic objectives of the professional body align to your voice as members.

Nadia Bukhari

Election candidate

English Pharmacy Board, Royal Pharmaceutical Society

The candidate letters for the RPS national pharmacy board elections have not been edited by The Pharmaceutical Journal

 

Citation: The Pharmaceutical Journal, Vol 298, No 7900, online | DOI: 10.1211/PJ.2017.20202573

Have your say

For commenting, please login or register as a user and agree to our Community Guidelines. You will be re-directed back to this page where you will have the ability to comment.

Log in Register

Recommended from Pharmaceutical Press

  • Minor Illness or Major Disease

    Minor Illness or Major Disease

    This established textbook helps you differentiate between minor illnesses which can be safely managed in the pharmacy, and major diseases.

    £42.00Buy now
  • Drugs in Use

    Drugs in Use

    Optimise drug therapy for your patients. These case studies help you bridge the gap between theoretical medicines knowledge and practical applications.

    £42.00Buy now
  • FASTtrack: Pharmaceutical Compounding and Dispensing

    FASTtrack: Pharmaceutical Compounding and Dispensing

    FASTtrack: Pharmaceutical Compounding and Dispensing helps the student compounder to understand the key dosage forms in extemporaneous dispensing.

    £24.00Buy now
  • MCQs in Pharmaceutical Calculations

    MCQs in Pharmaceutical Calculations

    MCQs in Pharmaceutical Calculations will help you to perform calculations accurately and with confidence.

    £23.00Buy now
  • Pharmacy Case Studies

    Pharmacy Case Studies

    Understand the application of therapeutics in clinical practice with Pharmacy Case Studies. This book helps you to demonstrate the knowledge gained during your studies.

    £32.00Buy now
  • Developing Your Prescribing Skills

    Developing Your Prescribing Skills

    Developing Your Prescribing Skills uses case studies, mind maps and feedback from experienced prescribers. It supplies practical advice on the issues facing prescribers in all types of practice.

    £22.00Buy now

Search an extensive range of the world’s most trusted resources

Powered by MedicinesComplete

Top Stories

  • Print
  • Share
  • Comment
  • Save
  • Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF

Related articles

Jobs you might like

Similar topics

Newsletter Sign-up

Want to keep up with the latest news, comment and CPD articles in pharmacy and science? Subscribe to our free alerts.