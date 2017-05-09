Cookie policy: This site uses cookies (small files stored on your computer) to simplify and improve your experience of this website. Cookies are small text files stored on the device you are using to access this website. For more information please take a look at our terms and conditions. Some parts of the site may not work properly if you choose not to accept cookies.

Join

Subscribe or Register

Existing user? Login

I want a professional body that works for everyone

The Pharmaceutical Journal9 MAY 2017By Graham Phillips
Graham Phillips

Graham Phillips

Corresponding Author

Superintendent pharmacist of Manor Pharmacy Group. Graham Phillips is a second-generation pharmacist, and Managing Director of the award-winning Manor Pharmacy Group, of seven pharmacies in Hertfordshire plus one in Kent. Qualifying in 1982, his increasing interest in extended pharmacy roles led him to undertake a post-graduate clinical diploma at what is now known as King’s College School of Pharmacy in 1997. Having completed his diploma he now enjoys strong practice and research links with the School of Pharmacy, University of Hertfordshire. Working collaboratively with the School, Graham has developed the “teaching pharmacy” concept – the pharmacy equivalent of the GP Teaching Practice. This has borne significant fruit resulting most recently in the publication of a paper on the role of community pharmacy in Type-2 diabetes. He has worked with GPs and in Primary Care widely for fifteen years, including as a PCT Prescribing Lead, and PEC and Board member. He wants to see much-closer working relationships with GPs. He has been involved in pharmacy politics at local and national level, for 15 years including four years on the Council of the RPSGB – three as chair of the Education Committee. He sat on the RPS English Pharmacy Board. Graham has had a long-term interest in Public Health: he has been involved with NHS cancer-reform strategy and sits on the board of the National Obesity Forum. He was also a member of the Healthy Living Pharmacy reference group. Manor Pharmacy Group has won a numerous local and national awards – notably they were runners-up in the PJ “Care Awards” 2009. In November 2012 Graham was awarded “Leader of the Year” at the Pharmacy Business awards; Sameena Ashraf, one of Manor Pharmacy Group’s latest cohort, was awarded “Pre Registration Trainee of the Year” at the same awards. Graham was made a Fellow of the RPSGB in 2009.

I hope colleagues will forgive my reference to the Theresa May rhetoric, but as a community pharmacist I have to ask, is the Royal Pharmaceutical Society (RPS) really working for me? It seems that the RPS is obsessed with the practice pharmacist initiative (which, I agree, is excellent) but the implementation to date has been to benefit the few (2,000 practice pharmacists) at the expense of the many (around 30,000 community pharmacists).

The RPS has a shiny new website and I searched the homepage in vain for any reference to the community pharmacy funding cuts, but all I could find was a somewhat self-congratulatory reference to practice pharmacists.

The media is currently full of NHS stories about nurses, patients and GPs (community pharmacy is scarcely mentioned) so I searched the @RPharms Twitter feed — again, in vain — for any recent mention of the cuts. I drew a blank.

Last week the RPS emailed me general election toolkit. This is a worthy document but fails to mention the elephant in the room (ie, pharmacy funding cuts).

Having been involved in the birth of the new RPS a few years ago, I passionately want to see it succeed, and I would like to see every pharmacist in membership (currently membership stands at around 50%). But that will only happen if it makes itself relevant to all sectors of our profession.

By contrast, the Royal College of General Practitioners (RCGP) has skillfully crafted a narrative about the value of GPs and the underfunding of primary care. As a result, GPs will enjoy a guaranteed year-on-year increase in their funding over the next five years. To put it in perspective, their increase alone is greater than the entire global funding sum for community pharmacy. And yet the RPS has conspicuously failed to make the equivalent case for community pharmacy.

I am delighted to see 17 candidates standing for 5 places on the English Pharmacy Board this year, with plenty of new faces. This demonstrates increasing member engagement. So my challenge to the successful candidates and to the executive of the RPS is to follow the RCGP’s lead and bat much harder for community pharmacy.

Graham Phillips

Wheathampstead,

Hertfordshire

Citation: The Pharmaceutical Journal, PJ May 2017 online, online | DOI: 10.1211/PJ.2017.20202737

Have your say

For commenting, please login or register as a user and agree to our Community Guidelines. You will be re-directed back to this page where you will have the ability to comment.

Log in Register

Recommended from Pharmaceutical Press

Search an extensive range of the world’s most trusted resources

Powered by MedicinesComplete

Top Stories

  • Print
  • Share
  • Comment
  • Save
  • Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF

Related articles

Jobs you might like

See more jobs

Similar topics

Newsletter Sign-up

Want to keep up with the latest news, comment and CPD articles in pharmacy and science? Subscribe to our free alerts.