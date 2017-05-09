I want a professional body that works for everyone
I hope colleagues will forgive my reference to the Theresa May rhetoric, but as a community pharmacist I have to ask, is the Royal Pharmaceutical Society (RPS) really working for me? It seems that the RPS is obsessed with the practice pharmacist initiative (which, I agree, is excellent) but the implementation to date has been to benefit the few (2,000 practice pharmacists) at the expense of the many (around 30,000 community pharmacists).
The RPS has a shiny new website and I searched the homepage in vain for any reference to the community pharmacy funding cuts, but all I could find was a somewhat self-congratulatory reference to practice pharmacists.
The media is currently full of NHS stories about nurses, patients and GPs (community pharmacy is scarcely mentioned) so I searched the @RPharms Twitter feed — again, in vain — for any recent mention of the cuts. I drew a blank.
Last week the RPS emailed me general election toolkit. This is a worthy document but fails to mention the elephant in the room (ie, pharmacy funding cuts).
Having been involved in the birth of the new RPS a few years ago, I passionately want to see it succeed, and I would like to see every pharmacist in membership (currently membership stands at around 50%). But that will only happen if it makes itself relevant to all sectors of our profession.
By contrast, the Royal College of General Practitioners (RCGP) has skillfully crafted a narrative about the value of GPs and the underfunding of primary care. As a result, GPs will enjoy a guaranteed year-on-year increase in their funding over the next five years. To put it in perspective, their increase alone is greater than the entire global funding sum for community pharmacy. And yet the RPS has conspicuously failed to make the equivalent case for community pharmacy.
I am delighted to see 17 candidates standing for 5 places on the English Pharmacy Board this year, with plenty of new faces. This demonstrates increasing member engagement. So my challenge to the successful candidates and to the executive of the RPS is to follow the RCGP’s lead and bat much harder for community pharmacy.
Graham Phillips
Wheathampstead,
Hertfordshire
Citation: The Pharmaceutical Journal DOI: 10.1211/PJ.2017.20202737
Recommended from Pharmaceutical Press
- Previous
- Next
Physicochemical Principles of Pharmacy
This established textbook covers every aspect of drug properties from the design of dosage forms to their delivery by all routes to sites of action in the body.£47.00Buy now
FASTtrack: Therapeutics
FASTtrack: Therapeutics is a revision book for pharmacy students. It covers all the main systems of the body with a summary of therapeutics.£24.00Buy now
Introduction to Clinical Pharmaceutics (An)
This unique textbook covers the role of basic pharmaceutics in clinical outcomes and in explaining the behaviour of medicines in the body.£26.00Buy now
Healthcare Communication
Healthcare Communication is an interactive and engaging guide for healthcare professionals. It supports you in establishing rewarding professional relationships.£32.00Buy now
Medicines, Ethics and Practice
The Royal Pharmaceutical Society's established professional guide for pharmacists.£55.00Buy now
Stockley's Drug Interactions Pocket Companion
The 2016 pocket guide to drug interactions and their management, for the busy healthcare professional.£29.95Buy now
Have your say
For commenting, please login or register as a user and agree to our Community Guidelines. You will be re-directed back to this page where you will have the ability to comment.