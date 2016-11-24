Cookie policy: This site uses cookies (small files stored on your computer) to simplify and improve your experience of this website. Cookies are small text files stored on the device you are using to access this website. For more information please take a look at our terms and conditions. Some parts of the site may not work properly if you choose not to accept cookies.

Join

Subscribe or Register

Existing user? Login

Identifying patients with testosterone deficiency

The Pharmaceutical Journal24 NOV 2016By Sid Dajani
Sid Dajani

Sid Dajani

Corresponding Author

Andover, Hampshire Treasurer of the Royal Pharmaceutical Society and English Pharmacy Board member. Independent Community Pharmacist

Addressing men’s health is always an ongoing conundrum and not just limited to “Movember”. Beyond just addressing this health issue, it is also about saving valuable NHS resources, keeping families together for longer, reducing economic loss and improving health equality.

Community pharmacy can play an important role in the management of men’s health. In particular, testosterone deficiency has far more serious consequences and stronger links with other diseases than previously recognised.

It is a medical condition that negatively affects male sexuality, general health and quality of life, and is an indicator of an increased risk of developing diseases such as diabetes.

Symptoms of testosterone deficiency are broad and include mild anaemia, depression, cardiovascular disorders (hyperlipidaemia, hypertension), physical decline (loss of bone mineral density, fatigue, loss of muscle mass and strength), metabolic disorders (visceral obesity, diabetes), motivational drive, and sexual dysfunction (reduced sexual desire and erectile dysfunction). Diagnosis is based on signs and symptoms, alongside a measurement of testosterone levels.

Patient embarrassment, a perception of ageing and a lack of clinical awareness makes testosterone deficiency an underdiagnosed condition. Pharmacists can help address this problem and dispel myths that this is an old man’s disease.

We can improve awareness of the condition, increase education among colleagues and healthcare professionals and perhaps design services in order to improve and optimise patient care around testosterone deficiency. It is interesting to note that even when a patient has been diagnosed, not all of them will receive appropriate treatment.

Pharmacists’ consultation skills and extensive experience around sensitive issues, taboo subjects and sexual health means we can easily tackle testosterone deficiency in men in the community. We could engage with patients through pharmacy services, such as medicines use reviews, the new medicine service and NHS health checks, while partners of patients may be able to identify if their partner is potentially suffering from erectile dysfunction.

We could make each consultation count by being proactive and recognising that some patients will be at higher risk and their symptoms and ailments, such as lower urinary tract infections, diabetes, etc, may be down to testosterone deficiency. We are in the perfect position to advise and refer patients to get tested to confirm the diagnosis and to receive the right treatment and support.

Sid Dajani

Andover,

Hampshire

Sid Dajani is a member of the English Pharmacy Board, Royal Pharmaceutical Society. The views above are his and do not necessarily reflect those of the board or the Society — Editor.

Citation: The Pharmaceutical Journal, Vol 297, No 7896, online | DOI: 10.1211/PJ.2016.20201984

Have your say

For commenting, please login or register as a user and agree to our Community Guidelines. You will be re-directed back to this page where you will have the ability to comment.

Log in Register

Recommended from Pharmaceutical Press

Search an extensive range of the world’s most trusted resources

Powered by MedicinesComplete

Top Stories

  • Print
  • Share
  • Comment
  • Save
  • Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF

Related articles

Jobs you might like

See more jobs

Similar topics

Newsletter Sign-up

Want to keep up with the latest news, comment and CPD articles in pharmacy and science? Subscribe to our free alerts.