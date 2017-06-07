Improving packaging safety
In Emma Wilkinson’s excellent feature on pharmaceutical packaging design (The Pharmaceutical Journal 2017;298:281), she stated that tall man lettering was introduced in 2009 following research by the National Patient Safety Agency (NPSA). The packaging for Wockhardt UK Ltd’s cephalosporin range was approved by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency in 2008 and was developed without input from the NPSA. As the largest supplier of parenteral drugs to the NHS, we remained unique in the market for some time after the launch of our packaging. We also introduced the concept for some solid dose products, for example, co-amilofruse and co-amilozide. Wockhardt has been at the forefront of improving packaging safety since the company acquired CP Pharmaceuticals over a decade ago.
Gordon Urquhart
European Regulatory and Drug Safety Director
Wockhardt UK Ltd/ Pinewood Laboratories Ltd
Wrexham
Citation: The Pharmaceutical Journal DOI: 10.1211/PJ.2017.20202923
