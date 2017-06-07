Cookie policy: This site uses cookies (small files stored on your computer) to simplify and improve your experience of this website. Cookies are small text files stored on the device you are using to access this website. For more information please take a look at our terms and conditions. Some parts of the site may not work properly if you choose not to accept cookies.

Improving packaging safety

The Pharmaceutical Journal7 JUN 2017By Gordon Urquhart

Gordon Urquhart

Corresponding Author

European Regulatory and Drug Safety Director Wockhardt UK Ltd/ Pinewood Laboratories Ltd Wrexham

In Emma Wilkinson’s excellent feature on pharmaceutical packaging design (The Pharmaceutical Journal 2017;298:281), she stated that tall man lettering was introduced in 2009 following research by the National Patient Safety Agency (NPSA). The packaging for Wockhardt UK Ltd’s cephalosporin range was approved by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency in 2008 and was developed without input from the NPSA. As the largest supplier of parenteral drugs to the NHS, we remained unique in the market for some time after the launch of our packaging. We also introduced the concept for some solid dose products, for example, co-amilofruse and co-amilozide. Wockhardt has been at the forefront of improving packaging safety since the company acquired CP Pharmaceuticals over a decade ago.

Citation: The Pharmaceutical Journal, PJ June 2017 online, online | DOI: 10.1211/PJ.2017.20202923

