Let's have an open and frank discussion about what we want from the RPS
Many pharmacists I have spoken to agree that the Royal Pharmaceutical Society (RPS) has lost touch with its members and that The Pharmaceutical Journal is irrelevant to them. These are seasoned pharmacists with years of experience and significant responsibility within the areas in which they work.
If that does not sound alarm bells, I do not know what does. If we value the RPS and want it to thrive, we need to recognise the errors that are being made, and enable change throughout the organisation. And we need to do that very soon.
I am passionate about the RPS and it frustrates me enormously that simple things the RPS should be doing, it is not doing, and it pains me to go out on a limb to criticise it. But we need to tackle difficult issues and face up to the reality that if we do not get our house in order then the RPS will cease to exist.
This is not an attack on the RPS staff, but a recognition that perhaps the structures within the RPS need to improve to enable change. It is time we had an open and frank discussion about what we want from the RPS, and how we get it. This will not happen if we blindly support the RPS and trudge on regardless.
So, that’s why I am standing for election to the RPS Scottish Pharmacy Board. I want action, I want a strong and vibrant RPS that we are all proud to be members of and I want to help make that happen.
Ross Ferguson
Election candidate, Scottish Pharmacy Board
Royal Pharmaceutical Society
