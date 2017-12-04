Many interesting opportunities after a career in pharmacy
Pharmacy is recognised as a broad-based degree that can lead to many scientific fields, as well as into traditional pharmaceutical roles. It can also be a preparation for more unusual jobs. I was delighted to read in the October issue of The Pharmaceutical Journal about Karen Baxter and Amit Dhand, who have both moved, or partly moved, into the literary and publishing world to develop unusual and interesting careers. I, too, moved into writing on retirement and am now a novelist and freelance writer. My first novel, A Taste of His Own Medicine, which has a pharmacy background, was reviewed favourably by Andrew Haynes in the March 2017 issue of The Pharmaceutical Journal. Pharmacy is not just a vocational degree; it is more than that. It continues to offer multiple opportunities.
Linda Fawke
Member, Royal Pharmaceutical Society
Citation: The Pharmaceutical Journal DOI: 10.1211/PJ.2017.20204040
Recommended from Pharmaceutical Press
- Previous
- Next
Essentials of Pharmacy Management
Essentials of Pharmacy Management is an accessible introduction to management. It provides a jump-start to leadership roles and career advancement.£42.00Buy now
Dale and Appelbe's Pharmacy and Medicines Law
This new edition of Dale and Appelbe's Pharmacy and Medicines Law is the definitive guide to law and ethics for pharmacy practice in the UK. It covers law and professional regulation and is firmly established as the definitive student textbook and reference work on this subject in the UK. Fully updated to include changes to pharmacy laws and regulation.£55.00Buy now
Remington Education: Physical Pharmacy
Remington Education: Physical Pharmacy provides a simple, concise view of the concepts and applications of physical pharmacy.£37.00Buy now
Social and Cognitive Pharmacy
Social and Cognitive Pharmacy is a practical handbook for learning and teaching sociology and psychology, and applying this to pharmacy practice.£32.00Buy now
FASTtrack: Law and Ethics in Pharmacy Practice
FASTtrack: Law and Ethics in Pharmacy Practice covers key legislation affecting pharmacy and the pharmacist practitioner.£24.00Buy now
Foundation in Pharmacy Practice
A practical and succinct overview of the principal pharmacy practice topics, for new pharmacy students.£32.00Buy now
Have your say
For commenting, please login or register as a user and agree to our Community Guidelines. You will be re-directed back to this page where you will have the ability to comment.