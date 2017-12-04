Many interesting opportunities after a career in pharmacy

Pharmacy is recognised as a broad-based degree that can lead to many scientific fields, as well as into traditional pharmaceutical roles. It can also be a preparation for more unusual jobs. I was delighted to read in the October issue of The Pharmaceutical Journal about Karen Baxter and Amit Dhand, who have both moved, or partly moved, into the literary and publishing world to develop unusual and interesting careers. I, too, moved into writing on retirement and am now a novelist and freelance writer. My first novel, A Taste of His Own Medicine, which has a pharmacy background, was reviewed favourably by Andrew Haynes in the March 2017 issue of The Pharmaceutical Journal. Pharmacy is not just a vocational degree; it is more than that. It continues to offer multiple opportunities.

Linda Fawke

Member, Royal Pharmaceutical Society