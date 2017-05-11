Cookie policy: This site uses cookies (small files stored on your computer) to simplify and improve your experience of this website. Cookies are small text files stored on the device you are using to access this website. For more information please take a look at our terms and conditions. Some parts of the site may not work properly if you choose not to accept cookies.

Join

Subscribe or Register

Existing user? Login

Media revelations: trust your pharmacist supported by the RPS

The Pharmaceutical Journal11 MAY 2017By Mark Collins

Mark Collins

Corresponding Author

The latest media revelations advising that taking “even short courses of certain painkillers increased the risks of heart attacks” shows how important it is for pharmacists to be accessible as trusted healthcare professionals. Unfortunately in this era of media hype, social media hysteria, and ‘Doctor Google’, patients and customers often have misinformation overload. This means that the Royal Pharmaceutical Society (RPS), in its unique position as leader of the profession, must take the opportunity not only to do the high profile television and radio interview messages it does well, but also really support and motivate the pharmacists on the front line.

I believe that while this is a huge challenge, the links and networks are established — we pharmacists just need to use them better. The daily stress, which is a busy pharmacist’s working day, needs to be supported by clear, easy to use, easy to prioritise communication and supported by an established local peer network. Let us give RPS members national and local support to be envied, and maybe we might just attract a few more members with these benefits.

Mark Collins

Election candidate, English Pharmacy Board

Royal Pharmaceutical Society

The candidate letters for the RPS national pharmacy board elections have not been edited by The Pharmaceutical Journal

 

Citation: The Pharmaceutical Journal, PJ May 2017 online, online | DOI: 10.1211/PJ.2017.20202753

Have your say

For commenting, please login or register as a user and agree to our Community Guidelines. You will be re-directed back to this page where you will have the ability to comment.

Log in Register

Recommended from Pharmaceutical Press

Search an extensive range of the world’s most trusted resources

Powered by MedicinesComplete

Top Stories

  • Print
  • Share
  • Comment
  • Save
  • Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF

Related articles

Jobs you might like

See more jobs

Similar topics

Newsletter Sign-up

Want to keep up with the latest news, comment and CPD articles in pharmacy and science? Subscribe to our free alerts.