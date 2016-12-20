Cookie policy: This site uses cookies (small files stored on your computer) to simplify and improve your experience of this website. Cookies are small text files stored on the device you are using to access this website. For more information please take a look at our terms and conditions. Some parts of the site may not work properly if you choose not to accept cookies.

What determines patient satisfaction in community pharmacy

Clinical Pharmacist20 DEC 2016By Terry Porteous

Terry Porteous

Corresponding Author

Research Fellow, University of Aberdeen

, Christine Bond

Christine Bond

Corresponding Author

Christine Bond (BPharm (Hons.), MEd, PhD, FRPharmS, FFRPS FFPH FRCPE) is Professor of Primary Care (Pharmacy) and Head of Centre of Academic Primary Care, University of Aberdeen. From 1996-2012 she was part time Consultant in Pharmaceutical Public Health (NHS Grampian). She has been awarded over 100 grants and has over 200 publications relating to a large portfolio of pharmacy practice research on the contribution of pharmacy to the evidence based cost effective use of medicines (prescribed and ‘OTC’), drug misuse, the community pharmacist-general practitioner interface and the wider health care agenda. She is Editor of the International Journal of Pharmacy Practice, she served as an elected member of the Scottish Board of the Royal Pharmaceutical Society of Great Britain (RPSGB) for 10 years until summer 2009, she has served on several national Research Panels eg the Health Service Research Committee of the Scottish Office, the MRC College of Experts, the RPSGB Pharmacy Practice Research Trust Award panel, the Health Services and Pharmacy Practice Conference Panel. She is Chair of the Royal Pharmaceutical Society of Great Britain Expert Advisory Panel for Science. In 2010 she was awarded the Pharmas Lifetime Achievement Award.

, Mandy Ryan

Mandy Ryan

Corresponding Author

Professor of Health Economics, University of Aberdeen

, Verity Watson

Verity Watson

Corresponding Author

Senior research fellow, University of Aberdeen

, Mags Watson

Mags Watson

Corresponding Author

Profession of Health Services Research, University of Bath

The 2016 Proprietary Association Of Great Britain (PAGB) report ‘Self-care nation’ cites the public’s lack of awareness of pharmacists’ skills and expertise as the main barrier to using pharmacy as the first port of call for help to manage minor ailments. Although 18% of those who did not first seek help at pharmacies believed pharmacists were less qualified than doctors and hospital staff, the remaining 82% (presumably) had no such beliefs.

Research into self-care and the management of minor ailments at the University of Aberdeen may shed further light on this issue. Notwithstanding the PAGB report, people involved in our research say they are just as likely to visit a pharmacy as a GP to manage a minor ailment, assuming the time and cost associated with either course of action are similar[1].

We also know that community pharmacies help people with minor ailments to achieve similar levels of symptom resolution as GPs[2]. In point of fact, we have found that one of the main drivers for selecting which healthcare professional to consult about minor ailments is convenience, components of which include waiting time, location of pharmacy and availability of car parking[2],[3],[4].

It is hard to see how community pharmacies can become more convenient, given their widespread presence across both urban and rural settings, long opening hours and the fact that people can consult their pharmacist without the need for an appointment. Perhaps the answer to how to tempt more people with minor ailments into pharmacies lies in the customer experience.

In a recent study we found that, when choosing a pharmacy for advice about a minor ailment, people place highest value on a pharmacy service that will improve their understanding of symptoms and how to manage them, delivered by staff members who are friendly and approachable[3],[4]. In other words, people need to have a positive experience when they go to the pharmacy and come out feeling like they know more than they did when they went in. Awareness of staff training is also important but, in fact, respondents did not differentiate between trained counter staff and qualified pharmacists for minor ailment advice.

Perhaps we should be bolstering pharmacists to provide better services by disseminating evidence that demonstrates the effectiveness of minor ailments services, rather than demoralising them by suggesting (possibly falsely) that people prefer GPs.

Terry Porteous

Research fellow

Christine Bond

Emeritus professor, academic primary care

Mandy Ryan

Professor of health economics

Verity Watson

Senior research fellow

University of Aberdeen

Mags Watson

Professor of health services research

University of Bath

References:

[1]Porteous T, Ryan M, Bond C et al. Preferences for self-care or professional advice for minor illness; a discrete choice experiment. Br J Gen Pract 2006;57:911–917. PMCID: PMC1934050

[2]Watson M, Ferguson J, Barton G et al. A cohort study of influences, health outcomes and costs of patients’ health seeking behaviour for minor ailments from primary and emergency care settings. BMJ Open 2015 5:e006261. doi: 10.1136/bmjopen-2014-006261 

[3]Porteous T, Bond C, Watson M et al. Managing minor ailments in the United Kingdom; the public’s preferences for characteristics of community pharmacies. A discrete choice experiment. PLoS One 2016. doi: 10.1371/journal.pone.0152257 

[4]HERU Policy Brief, October 2016. Think pharmacy: Making community pharmacy the first port of call. Available at: http://www.abdn.ac.uk/heru/documents/HERU_PB_Minor_Ailments_Oct_16.pdf (accessed 5 December 2016).

Citation: Clinical Pharmacist, CP December online, online | DOI: 10.1211/CP.2016.20202043

