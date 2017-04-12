Cookie policy: This site uses cookies (small files stored on your computer) to simplify and improve your experience of this website. Cookies are small text files stored on the device you are using to access this website. For more information please take a look at our terms and conditions. Some parts of the site may not work properly if you choose not to accept cookies.

Pharmacists working together to alleviate stress

The Pharmaceutical Journal12 APR 2017By Mark Collins

Mark Collins

Corresponding Author

Pharmacist front-line working is increasingly stressful. Unfortunately there are a multitude of external pressures that we have little or no control over. But I believe there is one area we can control: how we work with our fellow pharmacists.

Changes in working practice have led to increasing numbers of pharmacists in new environments e.g. working in GP surgeries. This presents a real opportunity to create a campaign to support and work professionally with your fellow pharmacist. For example, too often, community pharmacists end up on the wrong end of a telephone call from a fellow pharmacist, from a hospital, GP or primary care setting and vice versa. Surely this now presents opportunities for professional, collaborative and cooperative working rather than confrontational interactions.

I believe there is an opportunity for local practice forums and local pharmaceutical committees to help build these bridges. The combination of social media and face-to-face opportunities need to be actively encouraged and supported by the Royal Pharmaceutical Society. This is an area I would be keen to actively develop if elected.

Mark Collins

Election Candidate, English Pharmacy Board, Royal Pharmaceutical Society

The candidate letters for the RPS national pharmacy board elections have not been edited by The Pharmaceutical Journal

Citation: The Pharmaceutical Journal, PJ April 2017 online, online | DOI: 10.1211/PJ.2017.20202609

Have your say

