Pharmacists working together to alleviate stress

Pharmacist front-line working is increasingly stressful. Unfortunately there are a multitude of external pressures that we have little or no control over. But I believe there is one area we can control: how we work with our fellow pharmacists.

Changes in working practice have led to increasing numbers of pharmacists in new environments e.g. working in GP surgeries. This presents a real opportunity to create a campaign to support and work professionally with your fellow pharmacist. For example, too often, community pharmacists end up on the wrong end of a telephone call from a fellow pharmacist, from a hospital, GP or primary care setting and vice versa. Surely this now presents opportunities for professional, collaborative and cooperative working rather than confrontational interactions.

I believe there is an opportunity for local practice forums and local pharmaceutical committees to help build these bridges. The combination of social media and face-to-face opportunities need to be actively encouraged and supported by the Royal Pharmaceutical Society. This is an area I would be keen to actively develop if elected.

Mark Collins

Election Candidate, English Pharmacy Board, Royal Pharmaceutical Society