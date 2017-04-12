Pharmacists working together to alleviate stress
Pharmacist front-line working is increasingly stressful. Unfortunately there are a multitude of external pressures that we have little or no control over. But I believe there is one area we can control: how we work with our fellow pharmacists.
Changes in working practice have led to increasing numbers of pharmacists in new environments e.g. working in GP surgeries. This presents a real opportunity to create a campaign to support and work professionally with your fellow pharmacist. For example, too often, community pharmacists end up on the wrong end of a telephone call from a fellow pharmacist, from a hospital, GP or primary care setting and vice versa. Surely this now presents opportunities for professional, collaborative and cooperative working rather than confrontational interactions.
I believe there is an opportunity for local practice forums and local pharmaceutical committees to help build these bridges. The combination of social media and face-to-face opportunities need to be actively encouraged and supported by the Royal Pharmaceutical Society. This is an area I would be keen to actively develop if elected.
Mark Collins
Election Candidate, English Pharmacy Board, Royal Pharmaceutical Society
The candidate letters for the RPS national pharmacy board elections have not been edited by The Pharmaceutical Journal
Citation: The Pharmaceutical Journal DOI: 10.1211/PJ.2017.20202609
