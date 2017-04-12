Cookie policy: This site uses cookies (small files stored on your computer) to simplify and improve your experience of this website. Cookies are small text files stored on the device you are using to access this website. For more information please take a look at our terms and conditions. Some parts of the site may not work properly if you choose not to accept cookies.

Join

Subscribe or Register

Existing user? Login

Pharmacy, alchemy and endless possibilities

The Pharmaceutical Journal12 APR 2017By Sally Rose

Sally Rose

Corresponding Author

“This is alchemy, and this is the office of Vulcan; he is the apothecary and chemist of the medicine.”

Paracelsus

Alchemy simply put means if life gives you lemons then make lemonade!

Watching children instinctively using stones to draw on the pavement got me thinking about cave drawings and how instinctive and resourceful humans, indeed all living beings are!

This also reminded me how artists like Van Gogh would have had to work within the constraints of space, cost and materials, yet producing masterpieces!

It intrigued me at how humanity has evolved and keeps evolving. In seasons of change and uncertainty, we instinctively go into fight or flight mode and, in extreme, cases sink or swim.

From biblical apothecary to modern day clinical pharmacy one observes how adaptable in keeping with change pharmacy is! We embrace the change, continue to work within the limitations albeit exploring what new opportunities lay therein.

Now, I invite us all to think “within the box” to tackle the current threat of pharmacy closures.

I coined the phrase: “Applying reductive modelling strategies to steer scarce resources into limitless possibilities.”

As pharmacists and healthcare professionals, we pride ourselves in our ability to be alchemists! A wise man said: “When the wind is blowing at gale force there’s no point sailing against it!” I am confident we will weather this storm, too!

Sally Omolara Rose

Election Candidate, English Pharmacy Board, Royal Pharmaceutical Society

The candidate letters for the RPS national pharmacy board elections have not been edited by The Pharmaceutical Journal

 

Citation: The Pharmaceutical Journal, PJ April 2017 online, online | DOI: 10.1211/PJ.2017.20202605

Have your say

For commenting, please login or register as a user and agree to our Community Guidelines. You will be re-directed back to this page where you will have the ability to comment.

Log in Register

Recommended from Pharmaceutical Press

Search an extensive range of the world’s most trusted resources

Powered by MedicinesComplete

Top Stories

  • Print
  • Share
  • Comment
  • Save
  • Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF

Related articles

Jobs you might like

See more jobs

Similar topics

Newsletter Sign-up

Want to keep up with the latest news, comment and CPD articles in pharmacy and science? Subscribe to our free alerts.