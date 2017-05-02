Problem with registering for NHSmail
I am aware that the NHS Urgent Medicine Supply Advanced Service (NUMSAS) is due to be launched in the North West of England in May 2017. Our pharmacy had previously applied for a shared NHSmail account because this is an essential part of the qualifying criteria for the NUMSAS. I have repeatedly enquired on the progress of this application, receiving the reply that pharmacies registered for NUMSAS were prioritised. The problem is that pharmacies cannot register for NUMSAS until they have a shared NHSmail account. This means that no pharmacy can be prioritised. I suggest that all pharmacies wanting to provide the NUMSAS get in touch with their local NHS Pathways director of service lead to highlight this issue.
Andrew Paxton
Lancaster
Citation: The Pharmaceutical Journal DOI: 10.1211/PJ.2017.20202697
