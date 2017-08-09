Cookie policy: This site uses cookies (small files stored on your computer) to simplify and improve your experience of this website. Cookies are small text files stored on the device you are using to access this website. For more information please take a look at our terms and conditions. Some parts of the site may not work properly if you choose not to accept cookies.

Research about emergency department pharmacists

The Pharmaceutical Journal9 AUG 2017By Daniel Greenwood

I would like to bring readers’ attention to our research study ‘An investigation of EmergeNcy Department PharmAcist PractitionERs in the United Kingdom’ (the ENDPAPER study) led by researchers at the University of Manchester. Funded by the UK Clinical Pharmacy Association and Pharmacy Research UK, ENDPAPER aims to describe and define the role of emergency department pharmacists who have completed additional clinical skills training. We are currently looking for study participants who:

  • Are a pharmacist registered with the General Pharmaceutical Council or the Pharmaceutical Society of Northern Ireland.
  • Work in a UK emergency department (part-time or full-time). This includes walk-in centres, urgent care centres and minor injuries units.
  • Have completed some additional clinical skills training. Examples include, but are not limited to: an independent prescriber qualification; clinical examination skills training; and short courses such as phlebotomy or venepuncture training, which may have been provided by the hospital employer.

Those who believe they meet the above criteria and would like more information about the study should contact me at: daniel.greenwood@manchester.ac.uk.

Daniel Greenwood

Pharmacist and PhD candidate in pharmacy and pharmaceutical sciences

University of Manchester

Citation: The Pharmaceutical Journal, PJ August 2017 online, online | DOI: 10.1211/PJ.2017.20203388

