Research about emergency department pharmacists

I would like to bring readers’ attention to our research study ‘An investigation of EmergeNcy Department PharmAcist PractitionERs in the United Kingdom’ (the ENDPAPER study) led by researchers at the University of Manchester. Funded by the UK Clinical Pharmacy Association and Pharmacy Research UK, ENDPAPER aims to describe and define the role of emergency department pharmacists who have completed additional clinical skills training. We are currently looking for study participants who:

Are a pharmacist registered with the General Pharmaceutical Council or the Pharmaceutical Society of Northern Ireland.

Work in a UK emergency department (part-time or full-time). This includes walk-in centres, urgent care centres and minor injuries units.

Have completed some additional clinical skills training. Examples include, but are not limited to: an independent prescriber qualification; clinical examination skills training; and short courses such as phlebotomy or venepuncture training, which may have been provided by the hospital employer.

Those who believe they meet the above criteria and would like more information about the study should contact me at: daniel.greenwood@manchester.ac.uk.

Daniel Greenwood

Pharmacist and PhD candidate in pharmacy and pharmaceutical sciences

University of Manchester