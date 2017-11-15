RPS highlights gender equality conference
I was interested to receive an email from the Royal Pharmaceutical Society detailing a Public Policy Exchange conference in January on gender equality and pay.
This summer, I received a letter of congratulations from the president of the Society on attaining 50 years on the register.
When I qualified, Boots did not have equal pay and as a result I never worked for them. It set me wondering if this might still be the case for pharmacists working for multiples.
Although pharmacists are often too busy to attend meetings, I am pleased the Society has drawn attention to it.
Christine Hastie
Member, Royal Pharmaceutical Society
