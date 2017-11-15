RPS highlights gender equality conference

I was interested to receive an email from the Royal Pharmaceutical Society detailing a Public Policy Exchange conference in January on gender equality and pay.

This summer, I received a letter of congratulations from the president of the Society on attaining 50 years on the register.

When I qualified, Boots did not have equal pay and as a result I never worked for them. It set me wondering if this might still be the case for pharmacists working for multiples.

Although pharmacists are often too busy to attend meetings, I am pleased the Society has drawn attention to it.

Christine Hastie

Member, Royal Pharmaceutical Society