RPS highlights gender equality conference

The Pharmaceutical Journal15 NOV 2017

I was interested to receive an email from the Royal Pharmaceutical Society detailing a Public Policy Exchange conference in January on gender equality and pay.

This summer, I received a letter of congratulations from the president of the Society on attaining 50 years on the register.

When I qualified, Boots did not have equal pay and as a result I never worked for them. It set me wondering if this might still be the case for pharmacists working for multiples.

Although pharmacists are often too busy to attend meetings, I am pleased the Society has drawn attention to it.

 

Christine Hastie

Member, Royal Pharmaceutical Society

Citation: The Pharmaceutical Journal, PJ November 2017 online, online | DOI: 10.1211/PJ.2017.20203934

