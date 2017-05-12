Cookie policy: This site uses cookies (small files stored on your computer) to simplify and improve your experience of this website. Cookies are small text files stored on the device you are using to access this website. For more information please take a look at our terms and conditions. Some parts of the site may not work properly if you choose not to accept cookies.

RPS needs to focus more on the needs of its members

The Pharmaceutical Journal12 MAY 2017By Alisdair Macintyre

Alisdair Macintyre

Corresponding Author

So much of the work done by the Royal Pharmaceutical Society (RPS) is positive and I greatly appreciate this, but to retain and grow the membership, we must focus more on the needs and wants of the members. The work around the Faculty is a case in point. Most grassroots members I know can see no current value in joining and building a Faculty portfolio. With the introduction of General Pharmaceutical Council’s (GPhC) revalidation, members will look to the RPS for support.

Use of the current faculty portfolio for revalidation appears to make the process far more time-consuming, expensive and complex. Thankfully, in contrast, the GPhC approach seems to be to make this process uncomplicated and straightforward to encourage ongoing regular recording. What then is the purpose and attraction of the Faculty to the majority of pharmacists? Is that the vehicle we should be using for this support?

Pharmacists need to see a benefit in being a member of the Faculty, benefit in being a member of the society. We need to attract pharmacists because they see value in what the RPS offers, not because the NHS gives points on a job application form for being a member. I am standing for the RPS Scottish Pharmacy Board and, with your vote, will work passionately towards developing a professional body that we all can value.

Alasdair Macintyre

Election candidate, Scottish Pharmacy Board

Royal Pharmaceutical Society

The candidate letters for the RPS national pharmacy board elections have not been edited by The Pharmaceutical Journal

Citation: The Pharmaceutical Journal, PJ May 2017 online, online | DOI: 10.1211/PJ.2017.20202760

