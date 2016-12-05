An example of pharmacists engaged in research
We read with interest your editorial (The Pharmaceutical Journal 2016;297:128) and comment article by Sheri L Koshman (The Pharmaceutical Journal 2016;297:155) drawing attention to pharmacists’ poor level of engagement in research, regardless of practice setting. We would like to highlight a study reported in the New England Journal of Medicine in September 2016.
(N Engl J Med 2016; 375:1253–1260 29 September 2016 doi: 10.1056/NEJMoa1608033).
The Salford Lung Study in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is a 12-month, open-label effectiveness randomised controlled trial conducted in primary care.
The objective of the study was to compare the clinical effectiveness and safety of initiating once-daily fluticasone furoate/vilanterol (100/25µg) with usual care in a population of COPD patients intended to represent those seen in everyday clinical practice.
A total of 2,802 patients with COPD were included in the study. Each of these patients, in both the study and control arms, had their medicine dispensed by one of the 130 community pharmacies recruited into the study.
Essential to the success of the study (under the leadership of the pharmacy steering group) was the development of processes, such as data transfer and the pharmacy standard operating procedure, followed by every single pharmacy involved.
The design of the study was such that the involvement of community pharmacy was a crucial element. This study is an example of collaboration and community pharmacy’s contribution in a large multi disciplinary study.
Linda Stephens
Chair of the pharmacy steering group for the Salford Lung Study and European pharmacy adviser for GSK
Pharmacy steering group members
Gerry Haydock, PCT Healthcare
Keith Kendall, Boots
Varun Jairath, Springfield Pharmacy
Rachel MacDonald, PCT Healthcare
Jane Devenish, Well Pharmacy
Sarah Buchan, Rowland’s Pharmacy
Mubasher Ali, Boots
Jodie Freeborn, LloydsPharmacy
Steven Green, Boots
Penny Chapman-Mair, Cohen’s Pharmacy
The Salford Lung Study programme encompasses two studies, HZC115151 (NCT01551758) and HZA115150 (NCT01706198) and is sponsored by GSK.
Citation: The Pharmaceutical Journal DOI: 10.1211/PJ.2016.20201969
Recommended from Pharmaceutical Press
- Previous
- Next
Introduction to Pharmaceutical Calculations
Introduction to Pharmaceutical Calculations is an essential study aid for pharmacy students. The book contains worked examples and sample questions and answers.
Research Methods for Pharmaceutical Practice and Policy
Provides a practical framework for conducting pharmaceutical practice and policy research. Includes examples and applications.£34.99Buy now
Community Pharmacy Handbook
Community Pharmacy Handbook is a survival guide for community pharmacists and students, answering your practical questions. Includes case studies.
Healthcare Communication
Healthcare Communication is an interactive and engaging guide for healthcare professionals. It supports you in establishing rewarding professional relationships.
Pharmacy Case Studies
Understand the application of therapeutics in clinical practice with Pharmacy Case Studies. This book helps you to demonstrate the knowledge gained during your studies.
Integrated Pharmacy Case Studies
Over 90 case studies based on real life patient-care scenarios. Each case includes learning outcomes and references.£39.99Buy now
Have your say
For commenting, please login or register as a user and agree to our Community Guidelines. You will be re-directed back to this page where you will have the ability to comment.