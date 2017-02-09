Scrap the opioid substitution service
I am a locum pharmacist who has worked in pharmacies in various regions of England. In many of the pharmacies I work in, I dispense methadone or buprenorphine to substance misusers and also provide clean needle packs as requested. It is disturbing for me to see drug misusers collect their methadone or buprenorphine doses and also request needles.
Opioid substitution is supposed to help them come out of addiction. Collecting and using needles to abuse more opioid substances defeats the purpose of the substance misuse service. The patients will end up in a vicious cycle where they will continue to abuse the service, which is funded by taxpayers like me. It is a pity we cannot name these patients because of confidentiality issues. Sometimes, these substance misusers may try to hide their methadone or buprenorphine doses (even under a supervised consumption environment), perhaps trying to sell it on. In other words, they are turning the taxpayers’ money into their money.
If the NHS needs to cut funding, the substance misuse service should be the first to go. Rehabilitation should take place in confined areas like prisons because if substance misusers do not treasure this free service, they should pay for the consequences, not the taxpayer. The NHS can reinvest the money saved into, for example, better cancer treatments.
Wai Sin Kung
London
Readers' comments (2)
Robin Conibere9 FEB 2017 16:37
Wow, I feel a bit concerned for the patients that Wai Sin Kung provides services for as the above opinion seems very out of touch with modern healthcare practice. The aim of opioid substitution services is to try and reduce the harms that this particularly vulnerable group of patients are exposing themselves too. It seems Wai Wai Sin Kung needs reminding of the GPhC Standards of Conduct, Ethics & Performance, the first of which being "Make patients your first concern". The lack of compassion and the harsh judgement in the above letter makes me concerned for Wai Sin Kung suitable it practice. https://www.pharmacyregulation.org/sites/default/files/standards_of_conduct_ethics_and_performance_july_2014.pdf
Graham Stretch9 FEB 2017 17:18
Prohibition and imprisonment are demonstrably counter productive in managing the social or medical consequences of substance abuse.
For a much more patient and society focused approach I would suggest reading or watching the following from Dr John Marks, a psychiatrist working in Merseyside in the early 1990s. His talks heavily influenced my opinions of how to manage the harms of addiction.
http://www.bandolier.org.uk/band10/b10-4.html
https://youtu.be/IIubXlrVI3A
