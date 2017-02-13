Cookie policy: This site uses cookies (small files stored on your computer) to simplify and improve your experience of this website. Cookies are small text files stored on the device you are using to access this website. For more information please take a look at our terms and conditions. Some parts of the site may not work properly if you choose not to accept cookies.

Join

Subscribe or Register

Existing user? Login

Superior shelf-life of Emerade

The Pharmaceutical Journal13 FEB 2017By Ivan Stockley

Ivan Stockley

Corresponding Author

Last summer, I went into anaphylactic shock after being stung by a wasp. When I had recovered, my GP said I should carry an adrenaline auto-injector pen with me and we chose the Emerade brand rather than Epipen because, in addition to having a higher and more realistic dosage (500μg) it had a 30-month shelf life compared with only 18 months for Epipen.

However, the best my local pharmacist could supply was an Emerade pen with a 13-month shelf life. Even now, almost six months later, the pharmacist has been unable to obtain an Emerade pen that has a longer shelf life. I have exchanged emails with Bausch and Lomb, the manufacturers of Emerade, but they just make a big song and dance about how superior in terms of shelf life their product is over Epipen. It appears to be nothing more than noise.

I would have expected an ethical company to do better than this.

Ivan Stockley

Loughborough,

Leicestershire

Bausch and Lomb declined to comment on the allegations made in this letter – Editor

Citation: The Pharmaceutical Journal, PJ February 2017 online, online | DOI: 10.1211/PJ.2017.20202327

Have your say

For commenting, please login or register as a user and agree to our Community Guidelines. You will be re-directed back to this page where you will have the ability to comment.

Log in Register

Recommended from Pharmaceutical Press

Search an extensive range of the world’s most trusted resources

Powered by MedicinesComplete

Top Stories

  • Print
  • Share
  • Comment
  • Save
  • Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF

Related articles

Similar topics

Newsletter Sign-up

Want to keep up with the latest news, comment and CPD articles in pharmacy and science? Subscribe to our free alerts.