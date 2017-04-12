Cookie policy: This site uses cookies (small files stored on your computer) to simplify and improve your experience of this website. Cookies are small text files stored on the device you are using to access this website. For more information please take a look at our terms and conditions. Some parts of the site may not work properly if you choose not to accept cookies.

Join

Subscribe or Register

Existing user? Login

There’s more to pharmacy than just being a pharmacist

The Pharmaceutical Journal12 APR 2017By Hala Jawad

Hala Jawad

Corresponding Author

Hello my name is Hala and I am passionate about pharmacy. I’m grateful and honoured to be nominated for the Royal Pharmaceutical Society (RPS) English Pharmacy Board elections.

Pharmacy is experiencing challenging times and it is important to work cohesively with different healthcare sectors. I am experienced in community pharmacy and GP practice; both of these roles have been vital to my learning process. Building bridges between different sectors is the key to success, and that many more services can be introduced to community pharmacy to help manage patients better.

Giving back is important to me. I get a sense of satisfaction from helping others, especially the new generation of pharmacists who have graduated and completed their pre-registration year.

I have a special interest in public health and improving patient outcomes. I have been involved in many activities outside of a traditional pharmacy career. Involvement and positive representation on social media is vital for the future of the profession, and I would like to encourage more use of media by supporting the new generation of pharmacists with these tools.

I am a Foundation Champion and have recently become a GP practice pharmacist mentor for the RPS.

Within a short period after qualifying, my hard work is beginning to pay off. I have received accolades such as being recognised as the first Pharma Face, and I have been referred to as the Brighton Titan and shortlisted as one of the Top 50 pharmacy influencers by Chemist & Druggist.

I aim to support and help as many pharmacists as possible and want their voices to be heard as we innovate in our profession.

Despite the challenges and concerns I believe the future of pharmacy is promising. The new pharmacy roles are exciting and we can play a vital role in freeing time for GPs and keep people out of crowded hospitals. I look forward to seeing a strengthened relationship between community pharmacy and GP practices.

I am a public health moderator for the RPS network and I sit on a steering group for the RPS in Surrey. Even though there is a lot involved, it has not deterred me in standing for this year’s RPS English Pharmacy Board elections. This is something I am truly passionate about and I feel my experience could contribute greatly to the RPS.

Hala Jawad

Election Candidate, English Pharmacy Board, Royal Pharmaceutical Society

The candidate letters for the RPS national pharmacy board elections have not been edited by The Pharmaceutical Journal

 

Citation: The Pharmaceutical Journal, PJ April 2017 online, online | DOI: 10.1211/PJ.2017.20202604

Have your say

For commenting, please login or register as a user and agree to our Community Guidelines. You will be re-directed back to this page where you will have the ability to comment.

Log in Register

Recommended from Pharmaceutical Press

Search an extensive range of the world’s most trusted resources

Powered by MedicinesComplete

Top Stories

  • Print
  • Share
  • Comment
  • Save
  • Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF

Related articles

Jobs you might like

See more jobs

Similar topics

Newsletter Sign-up

Want to keep up with the latest news, comment and CPD articles in pharmacy and science? Subscribe to our free alerts.