There’s more to pharmacy than just being a pharmacist

Hello my name is Hala and I am passionate about pharmacy. I’m grateful and honoured to be nominated for the Royal Pharmaceutical Society (RPS) English Pharmacy Board elections.

Pharmacy is experiencing challenging times and it is important to work cohesively with different healthcare sectors. I am experienced in community pharmacy and GP practice; both of these roles have been vital to my learning process. Building bridges between different sectors is the key to success, and that many more services can be introduced to community pharmacy to help manage patients better.

Giving back is important to me. I get a sense of satisfaction from helping others, especially the new generation of pharmacists who have graduated and completed their pre-registration year.

I have a special interest in public health and improving patient outcomes. I have been involved in many activities outside of a traditional pharmacy career. Involvement and positive representation on social media is vital for the future of the profession, and I would like to encourage more use of media by supporting the new generation of pharmacists with these tools.

I am a Foundation Champion and have recently become a GP practice pharmacist mentor for the RPS.

Within a short period after qualifying, my hard work is beginning to pay off. I have received accolades such as being recognised as the first Pharma Face, and I have been referred to as the Brighton Titan and shortlisted as one of the Top 50 pharmacy influencers by Chemist & Druggist.

I aim to support and help as many pharmacists as possible and want their voices to be heard as we innovate in our profession.

Despite the challenges and concerns I believe the future of pharmacy is promising. The new pharmacy roles are exciting and we can play a vital role in freeing time for GPs and keep people out of crowded hospitals. I look forward to seeing a strengthened relationship between community pharmacy and GP practices.

I am a public health moderator for the RPS network and I sit on a steering group for the RPS in Surrey. Even though there is a lot involved, it has not deterred me in standing for this year’s RPS English Pharmacy Board elections. This is something I am truly passionate about and I feel my experience could contribute greatly to the RPS.

Hala Jawad

Election Candidate, English Pharmacy Board, Royal Pharmaceutical Society