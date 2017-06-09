Cookie policy: This site uses cookies (small files stored on your computer) to simplify and improve your experience of this website. Cookies are small text files stored on the device you are using to access this website. For more information please take a look at our terms and conditions. Some parts of the site may not work properly if you choose not to accept cookies.

Join

Subscribe or Register

Existing user? Login

Treatment-resistant epilepsy in children: new hope from cannabidiol

Clinical Pharmacist9 JUN 2017By Colin Michie

Colin Michie

Corresponding Author

Colin Michie, chairman of the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health’s Nutrition Committee As a paediatrician I have developed clinical and research expertise in the areas of infectious diseases, nutrition, haematology, gastroenterology and child protection. These comprise part of my daily practice in a busy district general Hospital service. I have experience in peer review, report editing and adjudication in several environments. I provide expert reports for legal, administrative, charitable and commercial authorities.

A large clinical trial conducted on a drug derived from cannabis has demonstrated reduction of convulsive seizures experienced by children with a severe form of epilepsy by nearly 50%[1]. The results, published in the New England Journal of Medicine (online, 25 May 2017), has generated interest from the mainstream media.

The multicentre international trial randomised 120 children and young adults with Dravet syndrome into a double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of treatment with oral cannabidiol or a placebo. The patients all had drug-resistant seizures.

Dravet syndrome is a particularly distressing form of epilepsy that manifests in the first year of life with seizures and encephalopathy. Initially the condition resembles one of febrile convulsions, but children develop prolonged seizures as they grow, show developmental delay, movement and balance problems and sleep disorders. The condition was once termed severe myoclonic epilepsy of infancy. It was described in detail by Charlotte Dravet in 1978. Although there are many mutations in cohorts of these patients, 70–90% of these affect the SCN1A gene that codes for a unit of a sodium ion channel. The condition is probably underdiagnosed.

After a four-week baseline period on their normal therapy, there was a 14-week trial of treatment. It was found that the median frequency of convulsive seizures reduced in those treated with cannabidiol; their overall condition improved on a global assessment scale. Approximately 5% of children became seizure free in the active treatment group; there were no seizure-free cases in the placebo arm. There were some adverse reactions in the cannabidiol group, including diarrhoea, vomiting, fatigue, sleepiness and abnormal liver function tests [1].

The potential for development and initiatives in this area is great. In some countries such as Israel, cannabidiol is already approved for use in paediatric epilepsy. Perhaps specialists in Israel could lead on good practice in this field. More trials and more sophisticated prescriptions for this type of botanical product are likely to follow soon.

This is a good example of how carefully interrogating the value of cannabis products in the treatment of epilepsy has provided helpful, robust data that will help deliver a novel set of therapies.

Colin Michie

Paediatrician, London

References:

[1] Devinsky O, Cross JH, Laux L et al. Cannabidiol in Dravet Syndrome study group. Trial of cannabidiol for drug-resistant seizures in the Dravet Syndrome. N Engl J Med. 2017;376(21):2011–2020. doi: 10.1056/NEJMoa1611618

Citation: Clinical Pharmacist, CP June 2017 online, online | DOI: 10.1211/CP.2017.20202894

Have your say

For commenting, please login or register as a user and agree to our Community Guidelines. You will be re-directed back to this page where you will have the ability to comment.

Log in Register

Recommended from Pharmaceutical Press

  • BNF for Children (BNFC) 2016-2017

    BNF for Children (BNFC) 2016-2017

    The BNFC contains essential practical information for all healthcare professionals involved in prescribing, dispensing, monitoring and administration of medicines to children.

    £49.95Buy now
  • BNF and BNF for Children

    BNF and BNF for Children

    Now available as a 2 year print subscription to both the BNF and BNFC, ensuring you have the latest medicines information as it publishes and at a greatly reduced price.

    £250.00Buy now
  • BNF and BNF for Children

    BNF and BNF for Children

    Now available as a 1 year print subscription to both the BNF and BNFC, ensuring you have the latest medicines information as it publishes and at a greatly reduced price.

    £130.00Buy now
  • Paediatric Drug Handling

    Paediatric Drug Handling

    Written for new pharmaceutical scientists, this book provides a background in paediatric pharmacy and a comprehensive introduction to children's medication.

    £32.00Buy now
  • Biological Therapeutics

    Biological Therapeutics

    An introduction to the treatment of disease using biological medicines derived from living plant and animal tissues.

    £32.00Buy now
  • Sampson's Textbook of Radiopharmacy

    Sampson's Textbook of Radiopharmacy

    This well-established textbook provides specialised information on the use of radiopharmaceuticals in the detection and treatment of diseases.

    £79.00Buy now

Search an extensive range of the world’s most trusted resources

Powered by MedicinesComplete

Top Stories

  • Print
  • Share
  • Comment
  • Save
  • Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF

Related articles

Jobs you might like

Similar topics

Newsletter Sign-up

Want to keep up with the latest news, comment and CPD articles in pharmacy and science? Subscribe to our free alerts.