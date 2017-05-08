Cookie policy: This site uses cookies (small files stored on your computer) to simplify and improve your experience of this website. Cookies are small text files stored on the device you are using to access this website. For more information please take a look at our terms and conditions. Some parts of the site may not work properly if you choose not to accept cookies.

We want pharmacy board candidates to support local practice forums

The Pharmaceutical Journal8 MAY 2017By Stephanie Bancroft

Stephanie Bancroft

Corresponding Author

Lead and finance Lead, London North West Local Practice Forum

, Jaswinder Dhap

Jaswinder Dhap

Corresponding Author
, Ryan Hamilton

Ryan Hamilton

Corresponding Author

Mr A. R. Hamilton, MRPharmS

, Christine Heading

Christine Heading

Corresponding Author

MRPharmS

, Jacqui Kinsey

Jacqui Kinsey

Corresponding Author
, Ricarda Micallef

Ricarda Micallef

Corresponding Author

Senior Lecturer, Kingston University

, Philip Rogers

Philip Rogers

Corresponding Author
, Finlay Royle

Finlay Royle

Corresponding Author

As a group of volunteers up and down the country, local practice forum (LPF) steering group members work hard to provide a local offering for members of the Royal Pharmaceutical Society (RPS). This includes, but is not limited to: education and training events; research symposia; networking and support; mentoring opportunities; PR campaigns with local politicians; engagement with schools and universities; liaising with third sector organisations and plenty more, to ensure the profession has a local voice and to promote pharmacy and pharmacists locally.

Over the past two years, the English Pharmacy Board has been reviewing the function and purpose of LPFs in England. We are duly concerned about the future of local engagement in light of the recent reduction of funding for LPFs, withdrawal of website functionality for LPF steering groups, and the subdued presence of LPFs on the new website. We therefore call upon the candidates who are standing for election to the English Pharmacy Board to recognise the efforts of the hundreds of volunteers putting in thousands of hours every year on behalf of their fellow members, by publicly supporting LPFs.

During the election period, we would like to hear about any alternative local engagement and support arrangements (if any) the candidates think the RPS in England should be offering its members. Moreover, we would encourage them to attend an LPF event (if they have not done so already) and find out what their own LPF is doing locally, or how they can help.

Citation: The Pharmaceutical Journal, PJ May 2017 online, online | DOI: 10.1211/PJ.2017.20202728

