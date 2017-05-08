We want pharmacy board candidates to support local practice forums

As a group of volunteers up and down the country, local practice forum (LPF) steering group members work hard to provide a local offering for members of the Royal Pharmaceutical Society (RPS). This includes, but is not limited to: education and training events; research symposia; networking and support; mentoring opportunities; PR campaigns with local politicians; engagement with schools and universities; liaising with third sector organisations and plenty more, to ensure the profession has a local voice and to promote pharmacy and pharmacists locally.

Over the past two years, the English Pharmacy Board has been reviewing the function and purpose of LPFs in England. We are duly concerned about the future of local engagement in light of the recent reduction of funding for LPFs, withdrawal of website functionality for LPF steering groups, and the subdued presence of LPFs on the new website. We therefore call upon the candidates who are standing for election to the English Pharmacy Board to recognise the efforts of the hundreds of volunteers putting in thousands of hours every year on behalf of their fellow members, by publicly supporting LPFs.

During the election period, we would like to hear about any alternative local engagement and support arrangements (if any) the candidates think the RPS in England should be offering its members. Moreover, we would encourage them to attend an LPF event (if they have not done so already) and find out what their own LPF is doing locally, or how they can help.

Stephanie Bancroft

London North West

Jaswinder Dhap

Black Country

Ryan Hamilton

Leicestershire, Northamptonshire and Rutland

Christine Heading

London North West

Jacqui Kinsey

Shropshire and Staffordshire

Ricarda Micallef

South London

Philip J Rogers

Great Western

Finlay Royle

South London

Local Practice Forum steering group members