Cookie policy: This site uses cookies (small files stored on your computer) to simplify and improve your experience of this website. Cookies are small text files stored on the device you are using to access this website. For more information please take a look at our terms and conditions. Some parts of the site may not work properly if you choose not to accept cookies.

Join

Subscribe or Register

Existing user? Login

Wherever there is a medicine, there should be a pharmacist

The Pharmaceutical Journal12 APR 2017By Ash Soni

Ash Soni

Corresponding Author

President of the Royal Pharmaceutical Society

As the Royal Pharmaceutical Society enters its latest elections, pharmacists are being seen in new and emerging roles. These are being seen by some as more exciting and rewarding than some current practice. However, I am concerned at the continuing theme that some current roles, particularly that of community pharmacists, are not seen as having the same status or importance.

We belong to the third largest profession but this continuous attempt to differentiate weakens that integrated size and instead leads to the ongoing perception that pharmacy is a small profession. In fact, whenever I talk to other health and care professionals, as well as commissioners and policy makers, many of them find the fact that we are the third largest profession a revelation. If we are to see a better integrated profession we need to recognise that all pharmacists are scientific clinicians who operate in a multitude of settings. Then the new emerging roles are seen in light of a continuum of care rather than as new professional silos.

The English Pharmacy Board has been effective in creating an environment for these developing roles and now needs to ensure they are integrated and valued by the public as much as the commissioners and policy makers. There is a need to recognise the reforms that are currently flowing through the hospital and community settings and to ensure these large parts of the profession are not lost in the stampede. Change is always welcome when it recognises the professional expertise but must not be change for change’s sake. It must be there to recognise that wherever there is a medicine there should be a pharmacist.

Ultimately the next phase of development should enable all pharmacists to become prescribers with responsibility for managing care and the ability to seek advice from the expertise of others to support and develop their decision making. The RPS must ensure that pharmacists can practise at the highest levels, ie ‘at the top of their licence’.

If I am elected back to the English Pharmacy Board I will continue to strive for recognition of all pharmacists as having an expertise in medicines that complements the skills of other clinicians with equality of standing and consistently valued by the public.

Ashok Soni

Candidate, English Pharmacy Board, Royal Pharmaceutical Society

The candidate letters for the RPS national pharmacy board elections have not been edited by The Pharmaceutical Journal

Citation: The Pharmaceutical Journal, PJ April 2017 online, online | DOI: 10.1211/PJ.2017.20202592

Have your say

For commenting, please login or register as a user and agree to our Community Guidelines. You will be re-directed back to this page where you will have the ability to comment.

Log in Register

Recommended from Pharmaceutical Press

Search an extensive range of the world’s most trusted resources

Powered by MedicinesComplete

Top Stories

  • Print
  • Share
  • Comment
  • Save
  • Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF

Related articles

Jobs you might like

See more jobs

Similar topics

Newsletter Sign-up

Want to keep up with the latest news, comment and CPD articles in pharmacy and science? Subscribe to our free alerts.