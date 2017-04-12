Working to embed and develop our profession

I have worked in hospital pharmacy, managed community pharmacies and led medicines optimisation services for clinical commissioning groups. I currently work for NHS England in Greater Manchester, managing pharmacy contracts, ensuring delivery of quality patient services and developing new services. I also regularly locum in community pharmacy.

I work at board level with the Pharmacists’ Defence Association Union, developing national policy and work-streams supporting the individual pharmacist agenda. I am a trustee of the Pharmacist Support charity, working to provide crucial support at the time of greatest need.

I have current experience of the significant threats and pressures facing us at the coal face and as a profession. I see the opportunities for us to develop and better use our skills to improve patient care and value for health and social care. It is crucial for us to develop beyond traditional roles, sectoral mind-sets and dispel incorrect perceptions. Community pharmacy is not a government-subsidised retail sector. Community pharmacists are not shampoo and sandwich retailers.

I am an advocate for our profession and the valuable roles pharmacists play, promoting our skills and expertise to health professionals, commissioners and the public. I have a clear understanding of emerging health and social care partnerships and new commissioning models. I am working to integrate pharmacy as a key part of the primary care offering for patients and embed active referral pathways into pharmacy services.

The Royal Pharmaceutical Society (RPS) delivers a lot to support and develop our profession. It is imperative that it is the lead voice for pharmacy. I am a lead of my local practice forum and a RPS advocate. As an English Pharmacy Board member I would be able to support shaping the vision for our profession and making it a reality. I will strive to free us from the threat of prosecution for genuine errors, only support changes which ensure pharmacists are kept at the heart of patient care, protect the invaluable community pharmacy network and support development of a fair pharmacy contract which is service not supply focused. I will support cross sector working, enabling the best use of all pharmacists’ skills. I will champion the profession with government, health professionals and the public to ensure all pharmacists recognised as clinical and defined by what we deliver. I will listen to your voice, ensure strategic plans represent the needs of the membership and work for you.

Steve Riley

Election Candidate, English Pharmacy Board, Royal Pharmaceutical Society