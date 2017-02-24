Your RPS needs you

Nominations for the Royal Pharmaceutical Society (RPS) national pharmacy board elections open on 28 February 2017. Each year, the elections present an opportunity for RPS members to put themselves forward to represent the needs and interests of their fellow pharmacists at a national board level. There are 13 spaces available on the boards this year (5 in England and 4 apiece in Scotland and Wales); a chance for up to 13 new people to help drive the agenda of the organisation. In 2016, around half of those who were elected were returning board members.

As pharmacists continue to face changes and battle challenges, an injection of new ideas, new energy and new perspectives is needed for the RPS to continue to assert its role within pharmacy. If you think these are qualities you can bring, give serious consideration to putting your name forward. The elections offer an opportunity for you to show your vision and passion for the profession, and make your contributions to help ensure that the RPS can deliver on its promises at a time when pharmacists really need support from their professional body. More information is available here.