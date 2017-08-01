Identifying screen-dry eye in your customers with the Optrex Blink Test
Use the Blink test with your patients to see if they have signs of dry eye
The Optrex Blink Test is a valuable tool that pharmacy can proactively use to screen customers for signs of dry eye right there in the pharmacy. The test can be performed in 15 seconds or less and measures how long it takes for eyes to become uncomfortable when staring without blinking.
“It’s surprising how many screen-dry eye patients you may encounter in the pharmacy but might never know it. The Optrex Blink Test is a valuable tool to proactively screen patients for signs,” says Noel Wicks, BPharm (Hons) MRPharmS.
To see if your customers have signs of dry eye, download the Optrex Blink Test Consultation Tool now to test and screen customers in your pharmacy.
Citation: The Pharmaceutical Journal URI: 20203369
