Over-the-counter products for dry eye disease may contain preservatives, which help to make products last longer, but preservatives can make patients’ dry eye symptoms worse.

Source: Shutterstock.com Preservative-free formulations are often available in single-dose units.

Many over-the-counter products for dry eye disease contain preservatives. These can help make products last longer once opened and mean products can be available in multi-dose packaging.

However, preservatives can worsen symptoms for some patients with dry eye disease, particularly if they are applying treatments more than six times throughout the day. This is because some commonly used preservatives, including benzalkonium chloride, can disrupt the tear film further.

Advise patients using eye drops more than six times throughout the day to use a preservative-free formulation.

This may help to prevent exacerbation of symptoms; If a patient presents with symptoms of dry eye disease that are worse in one eye, it could be because they are using preservative-containing drops more often in that eye. If a patient presents with these symptoms, enquire about what treatment they are currently using and how often in each eye. If they are using a multi-dose formulation containing a preservative, advise that they try a single-dose or preservative-free formulation.

Preservative-free formulations are often available in single-dose units. However, there are some products available in multi-dose packaging that contain ‘vanishing preservatives’, such as sodium perborate or sodium chlorite. These may not be tolerated well in some patients.