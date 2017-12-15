Source: Shutterstock.com

Contact lens wearers are particularly susceptible to dry eyes. However, specific advice is required when recommending over-the-counter products, because some are incompatible with different types of contact lenses.

Particular care should be taken with products containing preservatives, which can be absorbed by soft contact lenses, eventually causing irritation and discoloration. Many preservative-free products can be used while the patient is wearing contact lenses. Other formulations may need to be applied around 15 minutes before contact lenses can be inserted.

Liposomal sprays may be a suitable alternative for patients who wear contact lenses. Spray formulations are applied to closed eyes and are suitable for use while wearing contact lenses.

Patients reporting regular discomfort while wearing their contact lenses should visit their optometrist. Contact lenses come in many different varieties, including the material, replacement frequency and cleaning solution, so it may be possible to change the lenses to reduce dryness. Changing lenses can be more effective than managing the symptoms using over-the-counter treatments.