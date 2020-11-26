Cookie policy: This site uses cookies (small files stored on your computer) to simplify and improve your experience of this website. Cookies are small text files stored on the device you are using to access this website. For more information please take a look at our terms and conditions. Some parts of the site may not work properly if you choose not to accept cookies.

Becoming a pharmacist: in numbers

The Pharmaceutical Journal26 NOV 2020By Dawn Connelly
Dawn Connelly is an award-winning features editor at the Pharmaceutical Journal. She has worked in both hospital and community pharmacy and has over 10 years of experience in pharmacy journalism. In 2015, Dawn took the Data Journalism prize for an impressive info-graphic charting The Ebola virus outbreak.

The path to becoming part of the profession can be a rocky one for some. Here are an aspiring pharmacist’s chances at each stage of the process, based on the best available data. Would you make it now?

Nov 20 Infographic Becoming a pharmacist in numbers

Download the full print version of the infographic here.

Becoming a pharmacist pt 1

Becoming a pharmacist pt 2

Becoming a pharmacist pt 3

Becoming a pharmacist pt 4

 

Sources: General Pharmaceutical Council; Office for National Statistics; Higher Education Policy Institute; Universities and Colleges Admissions Service.

Editorial advisers: Andrew Thompson, deputy head of department at the school of pharmacy, University of Bath, and chair of the admissions sub-group of the Pharmacy Schools Council; Katrina Bicknell, head of the school of pharmacy at University of Reading.

Graphic design: Mariangel Gonzalez

Citation: The Pharmaceutical Journal, Vol 305, No 7943, online | DOI: 10.1211/PJ.2020.20208592

