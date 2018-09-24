The right ‘fit’: racial bias in pharmacy recruitment

Pharmacists provide their thoughts and advice to a colleague concerned about racial discrimination in the workplace.

Source: Shutterstock.com It is unlawful to discriminate against a job applicant on a racial basis, according to the 2010 Equality Act, but is it something that should be questioned if suspected in any recruitment process

The problem You and your new line manager have been tasked with interviewing candidates for a vacant pharmacist role within your department. There are two applicants for the role who are both highly respected in their field with similar experience and qualifications. The first applicant is white and the second applicant is black. While interviewing the second candidate, you notice your line manager giving the interviewee a particularly hard time, which is in stark contrast to how your manager handled the first interview. Despite this, you feel the second candidate handled the extra pressure well. The next day, while discussing the candidates’ performance, your line manager indicates they would only appoint someone who they can relate to and would blend well into the team. Your manager decides not to hire the second candidate as they feel they may not be the right “fit” for the department. You cannot help but feel your manager’s decision is racially motivated. What should you do?

Below are the personal views of pharmacists approached for comment. They are not reflective of the views held by any affiliated organisations.

Source: Courtesy of Lisa Boateng

“The only “fit” in discussion should be against the job criterion”

The manager’s phrase “not be the right fit” for the department needs to be qualified. I would ask “what do you mean?”.

The only “fit” in discussion should be against the job criterion for which the interview and application are based upon. Candidates should be assessed against qualifications, knowledge, experience and other qualities underlined in the job specification.

The term “not the right fit for the department” implies a bias outside of job specification, and based on the difference in race of the candidates, would be racial discrimination.

Race is a protected characteristic within the Equality Act 2010 and hence it is unlawful to discriminate against an applicant for a job on this basis.

The organisation would have a recruitment and selection policy which clearly outlines the stance on equality and diversity.

Diversity also seeks to actively encourage differences which include race and cultural backgrounds therefore “fitting in” would not be in line with any diversity statement.

The final recruitment choice should be based on the objective specifications of the job and in line with good equality and diversity practice.

Lisa Boateng, highly specialist pharmacist, antimicrobials and infection control, Barts Health NHS Trust

Source: Courtesy of Mohammed Hussain

“Put the issue on the table”

Overt racial bias is very rare in our society today, that is not to say there is no bias, but that it is likely to be less overt and even unconscious bias.

The allegation of any racial bias (even unconscious bias) is often considered worse than actual racial bias. Defensiveness and flipping of the focus on the person raising the issue is not uncommon, for example: “The problem is not my bias, the problem is your making an issue of it.”

In recruitment, ‘fit’ is the classic trigger word to mask bias. This is sometimes used to prevent recruitment of a female to a majority male team, or a person of a different culture or race to an ethnically uniform team. It is wrong and it should be challenged.

A true meritocracy would not include a subjective judgement of ‘fit’ that denies the best people roles and perpetuates a bias.

Raise the issue with your new manager, ask them to unpack what they mean by ‘fit’, focus on the objective measures of experience and skills. If this does not lead to any insight, bring the issue of unconscious bias directly into the conversation. Would an independent analysis of the recruitment process identify potential bias? Highlight the value of diversity within the team, the ability to grow the sense of ‘fit’ to become a broader inclusive understanding linked to values. Seek out and contact the Equality Diversity and Inclusion lead if your organisation has one.

Even if you are unable to reverse the decision in this case, you have been true to your values and put the issue on the table. Continue to work hard to ensure unconscious bias is designed out. Gather data on the diversity of your team versus the wider organisation and the relevant local population. Tackling bias is not a moment, it is a lifetime of small nudges.

Mohammed Hussain, senior clinical lead for NHS Digital and fellow of the Royal Pharmaceutical Society