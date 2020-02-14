Managing hypertension: the role of diet and exercise

It is well known that high blood pressure increases the risk of heart attacks and strokes. However, there are lifestyle interventions that pharmacists can encourage patients to implement to reduce this risk.

Source: Science Photo Library Community pharmacists should be able to advise patients on diet and lifestyle changes to manage their blood pressure

As part of the five-year ‘Community pharmacy contractual framework’ agreement, a range of new services are being piloted in community pharmacy, including developing an early detection service for hypertension[1]. Each year the management of hypertension costs the NHS upwards of £2bn and complications associated with the condition contribute to further costs, particularly in relation to hospital stays and recuperation[2]. According to Public Health England (PHE), more than one in four adults in England are affected by high blood pressure (BP), which is equivalent to 12.5 million people. More men than women are living with the condition (31% of men vs. 26% of women), yet, worryingly, nearly 6 million people in England are believed to have undiagnosed hypertension[2].

There are several lifestyle factors that increase a person’s risk of hypertension, which are detailed below. This article will discuss the evidence base for how diet and exercise could support patients in the self-management of their condition, and how pharmacists and their teams can deliver this healthy living advice.

Causes and risk factors

Non-modifiable risk factors for hypertension include gender, age, ethnicity and family history. For example, people from a black African-Caribbean background have a higher risk of hypertension than other ethnicities[2]. Although the risk of developing hypertension increases with age, over 2.1 million people under the age of 45 have high BP[2]. Adults aged 40 years and over are advised to have their BP checked by a healthcare professional at least once every five years, or more often if their BP is considered to be high–normal[3]. Depending on a patient’s BP reading, a community pharmacist should either advise them on diet and lifestyle changes to manage their BP, or refer them to their GP for further checks. A community pharmacist should only share confidential patient information with a GP if they have obtained the patient’s consent[4].

Modifiable risk factors for hypertension include:

Excess dietary salt intake;

Being overweight or obese;

Lack of exercise;

Excessive alcohol consumption;

High consumption of caffeine[2],[5],[6].

Elevated BP that cannot be linked to an identifiable cause is termed primary hypertension, while secondary hypertension, which accounts for 10% of hypertension cases, is caused by an underlying medical condition or the use of particular medications[7]. Most commonly, secondary hypertension is associated with conditions such as kidney disease, obstructive sleep apnoea and thyroid disorders, as well as the use of medicines such as non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and decongestants[7].

Symptoms

Hypertension is often referred to as the ‘silent killer’ because, for many people, it is an asymptomatic condition[8]. For some people, the only way to determine if they have hypertension is by measuring their BP. For others, certain symptoms can indicate raised BP, such as shortness of breath, headaches, nosebleeds and issues with vision[3]. Anybody experiencing these symptoms should be referred to their GP for further tests.

Diagnosis

Patients must have their BP measured in a clinical setting by a healthcare professional, such as a pharmacist, nurse or general practitioner[9]. The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) suggests that if an in-clinic BP reading is 140/90mmHg or higher, a second BP reading should be taken during the same consultation. If there is a large difference between the first and second measurements, a third reading should be taken. The lower of the second and third BP readings should be noted as the in-clinic reading[9]. It is important to take the BP reading on both arms to identify any differences between the two.

Testing BP in a clinic can be associated with the ‘white coat effect’ (i.e. the process of having their BP measured causes the patient’s BP to be raised). Therefore, patients who have an in-clinic BP measurement of between 140/90mmHg and 180/120mmHg should be offered ambulatory blood pressure (measuring BP on a continuous basis [ABP]) monitoring or home blood pressure (HBP) monitoring[9]. These involve taking multiple BP readings over the course of the patient’s waking day, with an average value of these readings then noted as the patient’s BP[9].

During the process of confirming whether or not a patient has hypertension, NICE recommends healthcare professionals investigate any target organ damage and use a validated tool (e.g. the QRISK tool) to carry out a cardiovascular risk assessment on the patient[10].

A patient is confirmed as having hypertension if they have an in-clinic BP reading of 140/90mmHg or higher and an ABP or HBP average reading of 135/85mmHg or higher[9]. Their condition is then categorised into one of three stages:

Stage 1 — in-clinic BP of between 140/90mmHg and 159/99mmHg, and an ABP or HBP average of between 135/85mmHg and 149/94mmHg;

Stage 2 — in-clinic BP 160/100mmHg or higher, but less than 180/120mmHg, and subsequent ABP daytime average or HBP average BP of 150/95mmHg or higher;

Stage 3 — in-clinic BP of 180mmHg or higher, or in-clinic diastolic BP of 120mmHg or higher[9].

Patients aged over 40 years old, who are not diagnosed as being hypertensive, should have their BP remeasured within the next five years.

Management

In general, patients with stage 2 and 3 hypertension will require drug therapy alongside lifestyle changes, while those with stage 1 hypertension may be able to manage their condition with lifestyle changes alone[9]. Factors that result in someone with stage 1 hypertension requiring drug therapy include having one or more of the following: co-morbidities (e.g. diabetes or kidney disease), being under the age of 40 and having an estimated 10-year cardiovascular disease risk of 10% or more[9].

Non-pharmacological interventions

According to NICE guidelines, in the first instance, when a patient is hypertensive or pre-hypertensive, a change in diet and exercise is recommended[9]. Interventions that address diet, exercise and weight have been found to be effective in reducing systolic blood pressure (i.e. the pressure exerted when the heart contracts) and diastolic blood pressure (i.e. the pressure when the heart muscle relaxes) by 12.5mmHg and 7.9mmHg, respectively[11].

Eating healthily

Diet has a large impact on BP with high salt, caffeine and alcohol intakes in particular being linked to high BP. Current recommendations regarding salt suggest that it should be limited to 6g per day[12]. Caffeine consumption should not exceed four cups of coffee per day and alcohol consumption should be within the recommendations of 14-units per week (i.e. six pints of average-strength beer or ten small glasses of low-strength wine), which includes two alcohol-free days[5],[6],[13].

According to the NHS, diet should be based around the ‘Eatwell guide’, published by Public Health England, which suggests that the biggest portion of a person’s diet should include slow-release carbohydrates (e.g. wholegrain bread), as well as fruit and vegetables[14]. In addition, people are encouraged to eat protein and a small amount of dairy each day. Foods that are high in salt or sugar are not essential for a balanced diet, therefore, are only recommended as treats (e.g. chocolate).

The public are also encouraged not to forget about liquid calories[14]. High sugar drinks (e.g. fizzy drinks) and alcohol all have a major impact on waistlines, for example, data suggests that a large glass of red wine contains 263 calories, while a pint of beer contains 173 calories[15]. Choosing reduced calorie drinks (e.g. zero sugar alternatives) can help with weight loss. In addition, the guide recommends eight glasses of water per day[14].

The Eatwell guide also aims to improve health literacy by trying to educate the public on how to interpret information on food and drink labels[14]. Recent research has shown that there are low levels of health literacy among the public, meaning that people can find it difficult to interpret whether something is healthy or not[16]. Food and drink labels can be confusing, meaning that people often choose unhealthy options, even if their intention is to try and be healthy.

Tools have been introduced to tackle issues with health literacy. For example, the Change4Life food scanner app allows members of the public to scan food and drink items[17],[18]. The app then indicates whether a product is high in calories, fat, salt and sugar, and suggests healthier alternatives. Pharmacists can recommend simple tools like this to help the public make informed decisions about what food and drinks are healthy.

Exercising regularly

One of PHE’s priorities is to increase levels of physical activity across the population[19]. Current guidelines suggest that people should aim to achieve 150 minutes of moderate intensity exercise each week (e.g. brisk walking or volleyball) or 75 minutes of vigorous intensity exercise (e.g. running or playing football)[20]. In addition to these types of exercises, which are often referred to as ‘cardio’, people should also aim for two days per week of muscle-building exercises to support strong bones and joints[20]. PHE indicate that the benefits of exercise do not only reduce the risks of cardiovascular disease, but also many other health risks (see Figure 1).

Show Fullscreen Figure 1: Health risks that can be reduced by regular physical activity Source: Reproduced with permission from gov.uk (under Open Government Licence v3.0)[19]

Losing weight

The NHS has developed a free 12-week weight loss programme that aims to support the public to lose weight in line with NICE recommendations[21]. Users of the programme are encouraged to stay within a defined daily calorie intake that is specific to them. Following the programme should result in weight loss of between 0.5kg and 1kg each week. The aim of the programme is to help users to lose between 5% and 10% of their body weight over a 12-week period.

As mentioned previously, health literacy can be a challenge for many people, therefore, tools to help count calories while participating in the programme are important[16]. The NHS recommends its calorie checker and there is also the MyFitnessPal app that allows users to keep track of their calorie intake and record their weight weekly[22],[23].

Other recommendations

Factors including the amount of sleep a person gets and how much stress they are under can also have an impact on their BP. Finding ways to relax and unwind can support patients to improve their lifestyle and feelings of general wellbeing, as well as reduce their BP[2].

Patients who smoke should be encouraged to stop and referred to smoking cessation services.

How community pharmacy can help

PHE has issued a ‘call to action’ for community pharmacy teams to support its agenda to reduce the number of people living with hypertension (see Figure 2)[2]. The call says that pharmacy teams should:

Offer opportunistic BP testing to their patients;

Provide advice and support to encourage healthy lifestyles;

Deliver the NHS Health Check Service[2].

Show Fullscreen Figure 2: A call to action by Public Health England for different sectors to work together to reduce the number of people living with hypertension Source: Reproduced with permission from: gov.uk (under Open Government Licence v3.0)[2]

Support public health campaigns

Given that one of the essential pharmacy services is to deliver public health campaigns each year, there is great scope for pharmacy teams to work with local commissioners to prioritise campaigns that encourage optimal BP[24]. Campaigns that involve taking a patients’ BP and demonstrating the salt, sugar, calorie and fat content of foods and drinks can help start conversations between the pharmacy team and those who need support in adopting a healthy lifestyle. These techniques can allow pharmacy teams to overcome the stigma of approaching someone with the suggestion that they may need to make changes to their lifestyle.

Support behavioural change

In addition, it is important that pharmacy teams understand the process of behavioural change to best support their patients to make lifestyle changes[25]. The transtheoretical model of behaviour change, used most commonly by pharmacy teams in the smoking cessation service, explains that when making lifestyle changes patients can go through a process of several stages (e.g. planning, taking action and relapsing) (illustrated in Figure 3)[26],[27]. Pharmacy teams can support such patients by helping to motivate them using motivational interviewing techniques (see Box) and positive encouragement.

Show Fullscreen Figure 3: Transtheoretical (stages of change) model Source: Boston University School of Public Health [27]

Box: How to encourage patients to change their lifestyle Express empathy for the patient Patients may feel overwhelmed to try and change all their behaviours at once. Encourage them to focus on one lifestyle change at a time, which can then be built on (e.g. focus on eating healthily first, then exercising more). Be supportive and knowledgeable Patients who wish to exercise more may not be able to afford a gym membership. Encourage them to be more active in ways that are free (e.g. taking the stairs instead of the lift or going for a walk at lunchtime);

For patients who wish to eat more healthily, even small changes can make a big difference (e.g. not adding salt when cooking, or steaming/grilling food rather than frying it). Provide patients with additional resources The following organisations can provide more advice and support: Blood Pressure UK (tel.: 020 7882 6218);

British Heart Foundation (tel.: 0300 330 3311);

Stroke Association (tel.: 0303 3033 100);

Diabetes UK (tel.: 0345 123 2399);

The mobile apps mentioned in this article may also be of benefit to patients.

As the model for community pharmacy evolves and more community pharmacies become accredited as healthy living pharmacies, the role of the pharmacy team in supporting patients to reduce their BP will become even more important[28].