    Managing dental emergencies in response to COVID-19

    The Pharmaceutical Journal29 MAY 2020

    This learning resource provides a summary of self-care advice and important considerations that pharmacists and their teams can use to counsel patients on interim management for common dental emergencies during the COVID-19 pandemic.

    The current situation

    As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, all dental surgeries are now closed and the provision of all routine, non-urgent dental care has been stopped until further notice.

    As a result, patients may present more frequently to community pharmacy with their dental problems.

    Access to urgent dental care

    Patients should be advised that urgent dental care services have been established across the UK and that initial access to remote primary care dental triage and assessment is via two paths:

    • By contacting their own dentist and/or local health board if they are registered with a dental practice; or
    • By contacting NHS 111 if they are not registered with a practice.

    Following remote assessment, a decision will be made as per local protocols on whether a referral or access to urgent dental care is required.

    Dental emergencies and pharmacy

    The summary of self-care advice and important considerations (see PDF below), can be used by pharmacy teams to counsel patients on interim management for the following dental problems:

    • Toothache;
    • Fractured or chipped tooth;
    • Lost fillings or crowns;
    • Mouth ulcers;
    • Bleeding or sore gums;
    • Sensitive teeth;
    • Teething.

    For information on consultation tips and how to advise patients on maintaining oral hygiene, see Boxes 1 and 2.

    Box 1: Consultation tips

    • Gather information using the WWHAM (Who? What? How? Action? Medicines?) questioning approach;
    • Avoid the scripted nature of these questions by talking to the patient and including them in the conversation. Repeat back your understanding for confirmation;
    • Listen carefully to the patient — they will often provide you with answers to some of the questions before you ask them.

    Box 2: Advice for maintaining oral hygiene

    • Brush twice daily, using small circular motions, ensuring coverage of all surfaces of the teeth and where teeth meet the gums. It is important to also brush the tongue;
    • Use a toothpaste with at least 1,450ppm of fluoride for children aged three years and older and adults;
    • Spit out after brushing and do not rinse, to maintain fluoride concentration;
    • Dentures should be cleaned daily and not worn overnight;
    • Use interdental aids daily (e.g. interdental brushes or floss) to clean in-between teeth.

    Find more detailed information on oral hygiene here.

     

    Citation: The Pharmaceutical Journal, May 2020, Vol 304, No 7937, online | DOI: 10.1211/PJ.2020.20207974

