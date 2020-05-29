Managing dental emergencies in response to COVID-19

The Pharmaceutical Journal retains sole editorial responsibility.
This learning resource provides a summary of self-care advice and important considerations that pharmacists and their teams can use to counsel patients on interim management for common dental emergencies during the COVID-19 pandemic.
As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, all dental surgeries are now closed and the provision of all routine, non-urgent dental care has been stopped until further notice.
As a result, patients may present more frequently to community pharmacy with their dental problems.
Patients should be advised that urgent dental care services have been established across the UK and that initial access to remote primary care dental triage and assessment is via two paths:
Following remote assessment, a decision will be made as per local protocols on whether a referral or access to urgent dental care is required.
The summary of self-care advice and important considerations (see PDF below), can be used by pharmacy teams to counsel patients on interim management for the following dental problems:
For information on consultation tips and how to advise patients on maintaining oral hygiene, see Boxes 1 and 2.
Find more detailed information on oral hygiene here.
