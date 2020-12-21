Pain management and the role of pharmacy (video)

In this video, Gino Martini, chief scientist at the Royal Pharmaceutical Society, outlines evidence-based management options for acute, chronic and chronic primary pain to address misconceptions and promote best practice in pharmacy.

On 4 August 2020, the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) published draft guidance on the management of chronic primary pain that stated that in place of common pain medicines — such as paracetamol; non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, including aspirin and ibuprofen; benzodiazepines; and opioids — non-pharmacological options, such as cognitive behavioural therapy or acupuncture, should be offered to patients with chronic primary pain.

In this video, Gino Martini, chief scientist at the Royal Pharmaceutical Society, outlines the evidence-based management options for acute, chronic and chronic primary pain to address misconceptions and promote best practice in pharmacy.

A full list of the references and guidelines referred to in this video can be found below.

Video produced by Geoff Marsh.