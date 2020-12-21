Cookie policy: This site uses cookies (small files stored on your computer) to simplify and improve your experience of this website. Cookies are small text files stored on the device you are using to access this website. For more information please take a look at our terms and conditions. Some parts of the site may not work properly if you choose not to accept cookies.

    Pain management and the role of pharmacy (video)

    The Pharmaceutical Journal21 DEC 2020

    In this video, Gino Martini, chief scientist at the Royal Pharmaceutical Society, outlines evidence-based management options for acute, chronic and chronic primary pain to address misconceptions and promote best practice in pharmacy.

    On 4 August 2020, the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) published draft guidance on the management of chronic primary pain that stated that in place of common pain medicines — such as paracetamol; non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, including aspirin and ibuprofen; benzodiazepines; and opioids — non-pharmacological options, such as cognitive behavioural therapy or acupuncture, should be offered to patients with chronic primary pain.

    In this video, Gino Martini, chief scientist at the Royal Pharmaceutical Society, outlines the evidence-based management options for acute, chronic and chronic primary pain to address misconceptions and promote best practice in pharmacy.

    A full list of the references and guidelines referred to in this video can be found below.

    For more free and open resources developed to help pharmacy teams better serve patients seeking advice for acute pain, see our Pharmacy Learning Centre.

    Video produced by Geoff Marsh.

    References:

    British Pain Society

    Contemporary guidance, supported by available evidence, on clinical and other pain matters can be found on the British Pain Society website.

    Cochrane review

    Moore R, Wiffen P, Derry S et al. Non-prescription (OTC) oral analgesics for acute pain: an overview of Cochrane reviews. Cochrane Database Syst Rev 2015;4(11):CD010794. doi: 10.1002/14651858.CD010794.pub2

    Faculty of Pain Medicine of the Royal College of Anaesthatists

    Guidelines

    Conducting quality consultations in pain medicine. 2018. Available at: https://fpm.ac.uk/sites/fpm/files/documents/2019-08/Conducting%20Quality%20Consultations%202018.pdf (accessed December 2020)

    Resources

    Opioids Aware. Available at: https://www.fpm.ac.uk/opioids-aware (accessed December 2020)

    Learning

    Health Education England e-Learning Pain Management programme. Available at: https://www.e-lfh.org.uk/programmes/pain-management/ (accessed December 2020)

    National Institute for Health and Care Excellence

    Clinical Knowledge Summaries

    Analgesia — mild-to-moderate pain. 2020. Available at: https://cks.nice.org.uk/analgesia-mild-to-moderate-pain#!scenarioRecommendation:1 (accessed December 2020)

    Back pain — low (without radiculopathy). 2020. Available at: https://cks.nice.org.uk/back-pain-low-without-radiculopathy#!scenario (accessed December 2020)

    Dysmenorrhea — primary dysmenorrhea. 2018. Available at: https://cks.nice.org.uk/dysmenorrhoea#!scenario (accessed December 2020)

    NSAIDs — prescribing issues. 2019. Available at: https://cks.nice.org.uk/nsaids-prescribing-issues#!scenarioRecommendation:5 (accessed December 2020)

    Sprains and strains — management. 2020. Available at: https://cks.nice.org.uk/topics/sprains-strains/management/management/ (accessed December 2020)

    Evidence summary

    Acute use of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) for people with or at risk of COVID-19. 2020. Available at: https://www.nice.org.uk/advice/es23/resources/covid19-rapid-evidence-summary-acute-use-of-nonsteroidal-antiinflammatory-drugs-nsaids-for-people-with-or-at-risk-of-covid19-pdf-1158174128581 (accessed December 2020)

    Draft guidelines

    Chronic pain in over 16s: assessment and management. 4 August 2020. Available at: https://www.nice.org.uk/guidance/GID-NG10069/documents/draft-guideline (accessed December 2020)

    Guidelines

    CG150: Headaches in over 12s: diagnosis and management. 2015. Available at: https://www.nice.org.uk/guidance/cg150/chapter/Recommendations#management-2 (accessed December 2020)

    NG59: Lower back pain and sciatica in over 16s: assessment and management. 2020. Available at: https://www.nice.org.uk/guidance/ng59/chapter/Recommendations (accessed December 2020) 

    Citation: The Pharmaceutical Journal, PJ December 2020 online, online | DOI: 10.1211/PJ.2020.20208681

