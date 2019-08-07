An overview of the recently published management guideline for this sexually transmitted infection in men and women.

Source: Thomas Deerinck, NCMIR / SciencePhotoLibrary Mycoplasma genitalium is a sexually transmitted pathogen that is showing increasing antibiotic resistance, particularly to macrolides.

Mycoplasma genitalium infection can be associated with clinical disease in men and women. However, the challenge of correctly identifying it, along with widespread overuse of single-dose azithromycin 1g for non-specific genital infections, has resulted in subtherapeutic selection pressures driving macrolide resistance.

It is vital that all healthcare professionals who may be involved in sexually transmitted infection (STI) detection and treatment understand the features of M. genitalium infection and how to manage it. This article discusses the 2018 guidelines from the British Association for Sexual Health and HIV (BASHH) about diagnosing and treating M. genitalium infection[1].

What is M. genitalium?

This pathogen is a bacterium of the Mollicutes class, which is able to invade, adhere to and colonise the urethra and genital tract through sexual contact[2]. At 580 kilobases, it has the smallest genome of any known bacterium[1].

The UK prevalence of M. genitalium infection is around 1.2% for men and 1.3% for women, with peak prevalence at ages 25–34 years and 16–19 years, respectively[3]. Black men are also disproportionately affected[3]. For both men and women, unprotected sex and higher numbers of new and total partners are strongly associated with an increased risk of M. genitalium infection[3].

While there is a predominance of M. genitalium infection in the lower genital tract, rectal carriage is also common without causing disease[4]. Oral–genital transmission is possible, but studies so far have shown very low rates of pharyngeal M. genitalium[5].

Although a seemingly uncommon pathogen in the general population, M. genitalium is a cause of non-gonococcal urethritis (NGU) — sometimes referred to as non-specific urethritis — in men, with a prevalence of 10–35%[6].

Signs and symptoms

The majority of M. genitalium infections are asymptomatic[3]. However, when symptoms are present, men present with NGU (i.e. dysuria and/or urethral discharge)[7]. Symptomatic women present with features of PID (pelvic pain and/or dyspareunia [pain during sexual intercourse] and/or post-coital bleeding)[8].

Complications

Athough they are rare in men, complications including reactive arthritis and epididymo-orchitis (pain and swelling in the scrotum) owing to ascending infection have been reported[7]. For women, stronger evidence implicates endometritis and salpingitis (inflammation of the fallopian tubes) as complications[9]. M. genitalium infection is also implicated as a potential cause of tubal infertility and preterm birth[8].

Diagnosis

Historically, a lack of availability of M. genitalium testing, as well as poor test sensitivity and inadequate validation of assays, has not permitted adequate diagnosis.

M. genitalium is not visible under light microscopy. It has a slow replicative cycle with extremely fastidious growth requirements, therefore, culture takes weeks to months. This is impractical, which means that molecular assays offer the most effective method for timely diagnosis. However, they lack both sensitivity and adequate laboratory validation, therefore, have not been extensively used.

Newer nucleic acid amplification tests (NAATs) enable the detection of M. genitalium DNA or RNA from clinical samples. NAATs are more sensitive and are increasingly being implemented in UK laboratories, although they are subject to local validation[9]. The recommended patient samples for use in testing are first-void urine in men and a vaginal swab in women that can be either obtained by patients themselves or by a healthcare professional.

Testing for M. genitalium is strongly recommended for[1]:

Men presenting with features of NGU;

Women with signs and symptoms suggestive of PID (e.g. pain around the pelvis or lower abdomen, post-coital bleeding);

Anyone whose current sexual partner has confirmed or suspected M. genitalium infection.

For the majority of patients, M. genitalium does not cause disease and there is currently insufficient evidence to recommend screening for M. genitalium at the population level[10].

Detecting antimicrobial resistance

Global rates of resistance to macrolides are alarmingly high (see Figure 1)[7],[11],[12], [13],[14],[15],[16],[17],[18],[19],[20],[21],[22],[23],[24],[25],[26]. Currently, the prevalence of macrolide resistance in the UK is thought to be around 40% and ranges from 30–100% globally[27],[28].

The prevalence of quinolone resistance in the UK is currently unknown; however, one UK study investigating antibiotic-resistant M. genitalium in NGU identified one patient infected with a strain demonstrating genotypic resistance to fluoroquinolones[27].

M. genitalium develops resistance to macrolides via mutations emerging in region V of the 23S rRNA gene, particularly at nucleotide positions 2058 and 2059, which inhibit the binding of macrolides and thus are associated with treatment failure[29],[30]. Alongside identification of the organism, the clinical sample should be tested for the presence of these macrolide resistance-associated mutations where possible. Commercial molecular macrolide susceptibility genotyping assays can determine the macrolide-sensitivity of the M. genitalium strain[9], which allows for resistance-guided treatment to be offered. However, most UK centres do not have access to resistance assays.

Treatment

If baseline resistance data are unavailable, the choice of treatment should be determined by the severity and presentation of infection (see Figure 2).

Show Fullscreen Figure 2: Recommended treatment regimens for different presentations of Mycoplasma genitalium infections British Association for Sexual Health and HIV1

Azithromycin

This is the first-line treatment; however, resistance is increasing. This is likely owing to the inappropriate use and overuse of single-dose azithromycin 1g to treat chlamydia and non-specific genital infections, such as NGU. Azithromycin 1g is insufficient to clear M. genitalium given its slow replication.

Although high doses of azithromycin are poorly tolerated, if an organism is known to be macrolide-sensitive, it is likely that a higher dose in divided doses should clear the infection and be less likely to be selected for macrolide-resistance. However, substantial evidence for this is lacking[7].

Azithromycin therapy should not be repeated following treatment failure because it is likely that the organism will have developed resistance to treatment. Furthermore, single-dose azithromycin 1g should no longer be used for empirical treatment of STIs.

Doxycycline

This has a poor clearance rate of M. genitalium when given as monotherapy (around 30–40%)[7]. However, doxycycline reduces bacterial load and may improve treatment success when followed by azithromycin[7],[23]. Doxycycline has now been adopted as first-line management for urethritis (see Figure 2). Most individuals will be given doxycycline intially, as this is standard for uncomplicated genital infection. A repeat course of doxycycline is therefore unnecessary in cases confirmed to have M. genitalium; azithromycin should be given immediately after (but within two weeks of) the final doxycycline dose.

Moxifloxacin

This should be used first-line in cases of confirmed M. genitalium with complicated infection, such as PID and epididymitis, as these require prompt and effective treatment. A ten-day course is preferred, as treatment failure rate following seven-day regimens is marginally higher[31].

Moxifloxacin has shown excellent efficacy in Europe[23],[32], but high rates of quinolone resistance have been observed in the Asia-Pacific area, where moxifloxacin use is greater (see Figure 1). Therefore, to reduce the risk of quinolone-resistant M. genitalium developing, moxifloxacin should not be used first-line in M. genitalium urethritis unless there is known or suspected macrolide resistance.

Alternative regimens

Following macrolide and quinolone failure, therapeutic options for M. genitalium are limited.

Pristinamycin, a streptogramin antimicrobial that has been used to treat Gram-positive organisms in osteo-articular infections, has been used successfully for the treatment of macrolide- and quinolone-resistant M. genitalium infection. However, the drug is expensive, needs to be given four times daily and supplies are not easy to access in the UK[33].

For other alternative regimens, see the 2018 BASHH guidelines and seeking expert help[1].

Side effects and contraindications

Doxycycline, azithromycin and moxifloxacin can cause gastrointestinal side effects, most commonly nausea. However, the side effects from azithromycin are more common in patients taking doses higher than 1g. Caution should be taken when prescribing either azithromycin or moxifloxacin to patients who are already on medicines that prolong the QT interval (e.g. some antiarrhythmics, certain antihistamines). Patients should stop treatment with quinolones if they experience side effects relating to muscles, tendons, bones or the nervous system.

Hepatotoxicity is very rare. The only absolute contraindication to moxifloxacin is hypersensitivity to quinolones. A 2018 European Medicines Agency alert was issued advising that quinolone use be restricted and subsequently the status of these drugs in many guidelines has been downgraded[34]. However, given the severely limited viable treatment options for M. genitalium, moxifloxacin remains important and close attention should be paid to the development of any toxicity in patients.

Pregnancy

There is a paucity of data around pregnancy outcomes with M. genitalium, but it has been associated with a small increased risk of preterm delivery and spontaneous abortion[35].

Azithromycin use during pregnancy, even at 500mg orally once-daily for 2 days, is unlikely to increase the risk of birth defects or adverse pregnancy outcomes[36].

For pregnant women who have a macrolide-resistant infection, treatment options are limited. The use of moxifloxacin is contraindicated and there are no data regarding the use of pristinamycin in pregnancy. An informed discussion should be had with the patient around the risks associated with the use of these medicines in pregnancy, the risks of adverse outcomes associated with M. genitalium infection and, where possible, treatment should be delayed until after pregnancy.

Follow-up

All patients receiving treatment for M. genitalium infection should have a test of cure five weeks (and no earlier than three weeks) after the start of treatment[37]. This is vital to ensuring that treatment has been successful at eradicating M. genitalium. It is currently unclear whether symptomatic resolution correlates with microbiological cure and, therefore, symptoms cannot be reliably used as an indicator of resolved infection. There have been cases of men receiving treatment for NGU becoming clinically asymptomatic, and subsequently testing positive for persistent M. genitalium[38],[39]. There is also an association with persistent M. genitalium infection and antimicrobial resistance[38],[39].

Role of the pharmacist

Pharmacists are ideally placed to help reduce the risk of transmission of M. genitalium and the development of antimicrobial resistance. They can:

Be aware that M. genitalium is a recognised and treatable cause of NGU and PID;

Explain M. genitalium infection to patients, with particular emphasis on the long-term implications for their health and that of their partner(s);

Promote consistent condom use;

Advise patients to contact their sexual partners for testing;

Signpost patients to a sexual health or genitourinary medicine clinic;

Encourage regular STI testing for those at risk;

Promote the practice to not use azithromycin 1g as empirical treatment for STIs and non-specific genital infections to colleagues;

Promote antimicrobial stewardship.

The two case studies in Box 1 give examples of how to manage patients presenting with M. genitalium infection.