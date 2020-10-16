Cookie policy: This site uses cookies (small files stored on your computer) to simplify and improve your experience of this website. Cookies are small text files stored on the device you are using to access this website. For more information please take a look at our terms and conditions. Some parts of the site may not work properly if you choose not to accept cookies.

Join

Subscribe or Register

Existing user? Login

Ethnicity

MPharm awarding gap: how can BAME students be better supported? (audio)

The Pharmaceutical Journal16 OCT 2020

In the second of two podcasts on the MPharm ethnicity awarding gap, we discuss ways of ensuring that all university students are given the same chances of obtaining a good degree with experts both inside and outside pharmacy.

The Pharmaceutical Journal recently revealed for the first time that a significantly lower proportion of black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) students are awarded a higher MPharm degree, compared with their white counterparts.

In the first podcast, we aimed to explore the issues raised by our investigation and give BAME students the opportunity to describe what it feels like going to university to study pharmacy. In this second part, we look at practical solutions to how the MPharm ethnicity awarding gap can be closed.

We speak with two UK pharmacy schools — Reading and Wolverhampton — that are working hard to tackle this issue and ask the General Pharmaceutical Council (GPhC) what it intends to do to ensure that BAME students are given the same chances of receiving a higher degree.

Looking outside pharmacy, we also speak with a recognised expert about how universities can tackle their ethnicity awarding gaps, as well as discussing what works and, crucially, what does not.

Thank you to the following for their participation in this podcast:

  • Katrina Bicknell, head of the school of pharmacy at the University of Reading
  • Alan Hindle, principal lecturer at the school of pharmacy at the University of Wolverhampton
  • Mark Voce, director of education and standards at the GPhC
  • Nona McDuff, pro vice-chancellor for students and teaching at Solent University

Presented by: Angela Kam and Nigel Praities. Producer: Geoff Marsh. 

Listen to part one: MPharm awarding gap: the BAME student experience at university (audio)

Read more about this issue: Making the MPharm fairer: what can be done about the ethnicity awarding gap?

Follow us on Spotify or Apple Podcasts to hear the latest podcasts.

Citation: The Pharmaceutical Journal, PJ October 2020 online, online | DOI: 10.1211/PJ.2020.20208437

Have your say

For commenting, please login or register as a user and agree to our Community Guidelines. You will be re-directed back to this page where you will have the ability to comment.

Log in Register

Recommended from Pharmaceutical Press

Top Stories

  • Print
  • Share
  • Comment
  • Save
  • Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF

Related articles

Jobs you might like

Similar topics

Newsletter Sign-up

Want to keep up with the latest news, comment and CPD articles in pharmacy and science? Subscribe to our free alerts.