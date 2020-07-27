Cookie policy: This site uses cookies (small files stored on your computer) to simplify and improve your experience of this website. Cookies are small text files stored on the device you are using to access this website. For more information please take a look at our terms and conditions. Some parts of the site may not work properly if you choose not to accept cookies.

Join

Subscribe or Register

Existing user? Login

Ethnicity

The MPharm awarding gap: the BAME student experience at university (audio)

The Pharmaceutical Journal27 JUL 2020

In the first of two podcasts exploring the MPharm degree awarding gap, four students describe what it feels like going to university to study pharmacy as an ethnic minority, and we summarise our evidence that suggests they may not be alone in their experiences.

The Pharmaceutical Journal recently revealed for the first time that a significantly lower proportion of black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) students are awarded a higher MPharm degree, compared with their white counterparts.

The data from all 4,690 students with a recorded ethnicity, who graduated with an MPharm degree in 2017/2018 and 2018/2019, were provided by the Higher Education Statistics Agency and indicate that 91% of white students were awarded first class or upper second class honours, compared with 79% of BAME students over the same time period — an awarding gap of 12 percentage points.

In this podcast, we explore this issue in depth and speak with four BAME students about their experiences. There is also an interview with Isobel Lowings, publications officer at the British Pharmaceutical Students’ Association, about her organisation’s position on the awarding gap and what she thinks should be done about it.

Part 2 will explore how the General Pharmaceutical Council and pharmacy schools intend to tackle this problem.

Presented by: Angela Kam. Producer: Geoff Marsh. Thanks to pharmacy students Unekwuojo Agada, Tsariye Doro, Ishwah Khaliq and Adam Ismail for their contributions.

Read more about this issue: Making the MPharm fairer: what can be done about the ethnicity awarding gap?

Click here for more audio from The Pharmaceutical Journal .

Citation: The Pharmaceutical Journal, PJ July 2020 online, online | DOI: 10.1211/PJ.2020.20208216

Related articles

Have your say

For commenting, please login or register as a user and agree to our Community Guidelines. You will be re-directed back to this page where you will have the ability to comment.

Log in Register

Recommended from Pharmaceutical Press

Search an extensive range of the world’s most trusted resources

Powered by MedicinesComplete

Top Stories

  • Print
  • Share
  • Comment
  • Save
  • Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF

Jobs you might like

Similar topics

Newsletter Sign-up

Want to keep up with the latest news, comment and CPD articles in pharmacy and science? Subscribe to our free alerts.