Year in review
2019: trending topics in pharmacy
We take a look at the biggest stories of the year and summarise some of your reactions to them.
Source: Mclean
Download the full print version of the infographic here.
Disclaimer: These social media posts are based on real comments, not on actual social media posts.
Citation: The Pharmaceutical Journal DOI: 10.1211/PJ.2019.20207459
Recommended from Pharmaceutical Press
- Previous
- Next
BNF and BNF for Children
Now available as a 1 year print subscription to both the BNF and BNFC, ensuring you have the latest medicines information as it publishes and at a greatly reduced price.£138.50Buy now
BNF and BNF for Children
Now available as a 2 year print subscription to both the BNF and BNFC, ensuring you have the latest medicines information as it publishes and at a greatly reduced price.£262.50Buy now
Pharmaceutical Statistics
This book on basic statistics has been specifically written for pharmacy students.£33.00Buy now
Pharmaceutical Calculations Workbook
Pharmaceutical Calculations Workbook contains practice calculations and answers, similar to those in pharmacy exams and in practice.£27.00Buy now
Further MCQs in Pharmacy Practice
Further MCQs in Pharmacy Practice contains 600 practice-oriented pharmacy exam questions. Includes both open- and closed-book sections.£30.00Buy now
Have your say
For commenting, please login or register as a user and agree to our Community Guidelines. You will be re-directed back to this page where you will have the ability to comment.