Year in review

2019: trending topics in pharmacy

The Pharmaceutical Journal12 DEC 2019By Dawn Connelly
Dawn Connelly

Dawn Connelly

Corresponding Author

Dawn Connelly is an award-winning features editor at the Pharmaceutical Journal. She has worked in both hospital and community pharmacy and has over 10 years of experience in pharmacy journalism. In 2015, Dawn took the Data Journalism prize for an impressive info-graphic charting The Ebola virus outbreak.

We take a look at the biggest stories of the year and summarise some of your reactions to them.

2019 Trending topics in pharmacy

Source: Mclean

Download the full print version of the infographic here.

PJDec info graph 1

PJDec info graph 2

PJDec info graph 3

PJDec info graph 4

PJDec info graph 5

PJDec info graph 6

PJDec info graph 7

PJDec info graph pt8

Disclaimer: These social media posts are based on real comments, not on actual social media posts. 

Citation: The Pharmaceutical Journal, December 2019, Vol 303, No 7932, online | DOI: 10.1211/PJ.2019.20207459

