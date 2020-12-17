Cookie policy: This site uses cookies (small files stored on your computer) to simplify and improve your experience of this website. Cookies are small text files stored on the device you are using to access this website. For more information please take a look at our terms and conditions. Some parts of the site may not work properly if you choose not to accept cookies.

COVID-19

2020: the year of COVID-19

The Pharmaceutical Journal17 DEC 2020By Dawn Connelly
Dawn Connelly

Dawn Connelly

Corresponding Author

Dawn Connelly is an award-winning features editor at the Pharmaceutical Journal. She has worked in both hospital and community pharmacy and has over 10 years of experience in pharmacy journalism. In 2015, Dawn took the Data Journalism prize for an impressive info-graphic charting The Ebola virus outbreak.

This year has been dominated by a single topic. Here, we look back at an extraordinary 12 months, and an extremely challenging time for pharmacy teams.

Open access article

The Royal Pharmaceutical Society has made this article free to access in order to help healthcare professionals stay informed about an issue of national importance.

To learn more about coronavirus, please visit: https://www.rpharms.com/resources/pharmacy-guides/wuhan-novel-coronavirus

Dec 20 Infographic The year of COVID 19

Download the full print version of the infographic here.

COVID-19 cases reported in 2020

Dec 20 Infographic components COVID 19 vaccines

COVID-19 vaccines

Personal protective equipment

Personal protective equipment

Dec 20 Infographic components The Nightingales

The Nightingales

Dec 20 Infographic components Pressure on community pharmacy

Pressure on community pharmacy

Dec 20 Infographic components COVID 19 therapies

COVID-19 therapies

 

References:

Graphic design: Mariangel Gonzalez

Source: Gov.uk

Citation: The Pharmaceutical Journal, Vol 305, No 7944, online | DOI: 10.1211/PJ.2020.20208671

Recommended from Pharmaceutical Press

Top Stories

Supplementary images

Supplementary information

