Cookie policy: This site uses cookies (small files stored on your computer) to simplify and improve your experience of this website. Cookies are small text files stored on the device you are using to access this website. For more information please take a look at our terms and conditions. Some parts of the site may not work properly if you choose not to accept cookies.

Join

Subscribe or Register

Existing user? Login

Respiratory tract diseases

Blue, brown and now green

The Pharmaceutical Journal23 JUN 2020By Dawn Connelly
Dawn Connelly

Dawn Connelly

Corresponding Author

Dawn Connelly is an award-winning features editor at the Pharmaceutical Journal. She has worked in both hospital and community pharmacy and has over 10 years of experience in pharmacy journalism. In 2015, Dawn took the Data Journalism prize for an impressive info-graphic charting The Ebola virus outbreak.

The ‘NHS long-term plan’ has called for a shift towards inhalers with a lower carbon footprint.

386 387 Infographic

Source: Astrazeneca; Javier Trigo; Mclean

Download the full print version of the infographic here.

Timeline Innovation in inhaler design

Timeline: Innovation in inhaler design

Source: Mclean

 

 

 

 

What are the main differences between inhalers?

In adults, there is no difference in clinical effectiveness between a metered-dose inhaler (MDI) with a spacer and a dry powder inhaler (DPI) or soft-mist inhaler (SMI). The most important factor in choosing a device is whether the patient can use it effectively and is happy to do so, followed by cost and environmental impact.

Aerosols

Metered-dose inhalers

  • Design: Pressurised canister containing drug, propellants, surfactants, preservatives, and flavouring agents, released through a metering valve and stem when actuated. Can also be breath-actuated. 
  • Technique: Slow, steady inhalation. 
  • Advantages: Portable and compact; quick to use; over 100 doses; no contamination of contents; high-dose reproducibility; relatively cheap. 
  • Disadvantages: Contain propellants; coordination of breathing and actuation needed (if not a breath-actuated device); low lung deposition (10–20%); upper limit to unit dose content; number of remaining doses is difficult to determine; potential for abuse; not all medicines available. 
  • CO2equivalent: High (approximately 10–25kg per inhaler [e.g. generic salbutamol, Salamol, AirSalb, Clenil, QVAR, generic beclomethasone, Seretide Evohaler, Fostair, Sirdupla, AirFluSal, Serevent Evohaler and generic salmeterol]) to very high (approximately 25kg per inhaler or more [e.g. Ventolin Evohaler, Flutiform and Symbicort]).

Soft-mist inhalers

  • Design: An extremely fine nozzle atomises the drug solution using mechanical energy imparted by a spring, producing a fine, slow-moving mist.
  • Technique: Slow, steady inhalation.
  • Advantages: Propellant not required; compact and portable; multi-dose device; high lung deposition (>50%).
  • Disadvantages: Only two medicines available; some coordination of actuation and breathing required; some patients may find loading difficult.
  • CO2equivalent: Low (approximately 1kg per inhaler).

Dry powder inhalers

  • Design: Inhalation creates turbulent pressure that deaggregates the drug from the excipient in the dry powder formulation. The clinically effective inspiratory flow rate (IFR) for all DPIs is 30–90L/min, but the IFR for optimal delivery varies depending on the device’s resistance.
  • Technique: Quick, deep inhalation.
  • Advantages: Coordination between actuation and breathing is not required; propellant not required; small and portable; quick to use; higher lung deposition than MDIs (15–40%); dose counters in most newer designs. 
  • Disadvantages: May require moderate to high inspiratory flow; some units are single dose; can result in high pharyngeal deposition; not all medicines available. 
  • CO2 equivalent: Low (approximately 1kg per inhaler).

Reducing the environmental impact 2

Source: Mclean

 

References:

Sources: Scottish Intercollegiate Guidelines Network/British Thoracic Society, Green Inhaler, National Institute for Health and Care Excellence, Drug Tariff, NHS Business Services Authority, BMJ Open, Multidisciplinary Respiratory Medicine.

Editorial advisers:  Anna Murphy, consultant respiratory pharmacist at University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust; Toby Capstick, consultant pharmacist, respiratory medicine, Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust and chair of the UKCPA respiratory group. 

Illustrations: Courtesy of Astrazeneca; Javier Trigo; Mclean 

Citation: The Pharmaceutical Journal, June 2020, Vol 304, No 7938, online | DOI: 10.1211/PJ.2020.20208093

Have your say

For commenting, please login or register as a user and agree to our Community Guidelines. You will be re-directed back to this page where you will have the ability to comment.

Log in Register

Recommended from Pharmaceutical Press

Search an extensive range of the world’s most trusted resources

Powered by MedicinesComplete

Top Stories

  • Print
  • Share
  • Comment
  • Save
  • Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF

Supplementary information

Related articles

Jobs you might like

Similar topics

Newsletter Sign-up

Want to keep up with the latest news, comment and CPD articles in pharmacy and science? Subscribe to our free alerts.