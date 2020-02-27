Cookie policy: This site uses cookies (small files stored on your computer) to simplify and improve your experience of this website. Cookies are small text files stored on the device you are using to access this website. For more information please take a look at our terms and conditions. Some parts of the site may not work properly if you choose not to accept cookies.

Cognitive behavioural therapy 

Cognitive behavioural therapy: breaking the cycle

The Pharmaceutical Journal27 FEB 2020By Dawn Connelly
The most common alternative to pharmacological treatment offered to patients with depression and anxiety by the NHS is cognitive behavioural therapy, or ‘CBT’. This guide details how it works.

Cognitive behavioural therapy: Breaking the cycle

Source: Wayne Mclean / Shutterstock.com

Download the full print version of the infographic here

How does CBT work?

  • CBT is based on the concept that thoughts, feelings, physical symptoms and behaviours are interconnected.
  • CBT challenges people to identify unhelpful thoughts and evaluate evidence for and against them.
  • This process allows problems to be addressed more realistically, and emotions to be proportional.
  • Making a change in one of these areas can break the cycle and result in more helpful thinking patterns and behaviours. 
  • A course of CBT can be up to 20 sessions, usually once per week or fortnight, with each session lasting 30–60 minutes.

Cognitive behavioural therapy: The cycle

Who is CBT suitable for?

How many people are having CBT in England?

How long are people waiting?

Does CBT work?

*The Improving Access to Psychological Therapies service includes a range of talking therapies, such as guided and non-guided self-help, CBT, counselling, psychoeducational peer support and mindfulness

 

Special report: Non-drug interventions

This article is part of a special report on the increasing use of non-pharmacological treatments in the health service. Click here to find out more

 

References:

Sources: National Institute for Health and Care Excellence, NHS, NHS Digital, Royal College of Psychiatrists, Shutterstock.com.

Editorial adviser: Amanda C de C Williams, clinical psychologist and reader in clinical health psychology at University College London

Graphic: Wayne McLean

Citation: The Pharmaceutical Journal, February 2020, Vol 304, No 7934, online | DOI: 10.1211/PJ.2020.20207745

